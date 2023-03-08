Forty-six years ago, we booked a two-day canoe trip down Fisheating Creek. We had a 7-year-old daughter and Kimball was pregnant with our second child. With just a rented canoe, a basic tent, some fishing gear and a little food (no first aid kit, and of course no cellphones back then), we were dropped off anticipating a comfortable two-day float, drifting and fishing with an overnight camp at the halfway mark. We were young and naive.

Unfortunately, we chose the very week the cypress trees were leafing out, and they drew this small creek down more than a foot overnight. As he was dropping us off, the driver said he was skeptical about the low water, but we decided to give it a try anyway.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

