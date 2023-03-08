Forty-six years ago, we booked a two-day canoe trip down Fisheating Creek. We had a 7-year-old daughter and Kimball was pregnant with our second child. With just a rented canoe, a basic tent, some fishing gear and a little food (no first aid kit, and of course no cellphones back then), we were dropped off anticipating a comfortable two-day float, drifting and fishing with an overnight camp at the halfway mark. We were young and naive.
Unfortunately, we chose the very week the cypress trees were leafing out, and they drew this small creek down more than a foot overnight. As he was dropping us off, the driver said he was skeptical about the low water, but we decided to give it a try anyway.
We ended up dragging and portaging the canoe full of our gear along with our daughter while we walked and pulled the load over 3 inches of water. We never did find the campsite, so we ended up setting our tent on an old road grade we later found out was called “burnt bridge.”
To top it off, Les dropped a grilled steak, which was to be our dinner, in the sand. He was not a happy camper that evening. He did manage to catch a mudfish, which was Kimball’s first opportunity to see such a prehistoric fish. That evening, we listened to the roar of alligators very close by as we huddled in our flimsy little tent, hungry and tired.
Other than getting lost in a dead-end slough, the extreme concentration of alligators due to the low water, the endless portages, a pair of aggressive cottonmouths determined to board the canoe, and the usual clouds of mosquitoes in a swamp, it was an interesting and educational outing.
So, selectively remembering the good stuff and forgetting the rest, we decided to go back to Fisheating Creek. The plan: We’d stay in the campground with our Aliner camper, paddling up and down the creek in our kayaks to conduct a “hook-and-line survey” of the fish population.
We again managed to choose the exact time the cypresses were leafing, and the creek was barely 3 inches deep over sandbars between deeper “lakes” above the campground. Dragging our kayaks brought back memories we’ve tried to forget.
Several folks we talked to mentioned that the bass fishing had tanked after Ian, so we were surprised to catch a few. The resident stumpknockers were all over our small floater/diver minnow plugs. A few smaller bass liked these too, and also our black plastic worms fished slow and deep.
In the afternoon, we ventured downstream and found more water but fewer fish that wanted to cooperate. We ran out of daylight before we got to the end of the lake under the railway and U.S. 27. This area needs careful exploration when we return. We’re already planning a trip for next fall, when we hope there will be more water.
The camping facilities at Fisheating Creek Outpost are first rate, with level pads for the RV crowd. We enjoyed the electrical hookup for our AC, which muffled the nearby highway sounds. While a few trains went by in the daytime, none used the track at night. The showers had hot water, and there were plenty of vacant spots for campers. The group sites were particularly nice, with shady oaks and grassy tent sites.
Heading back, we stopped at Webb Lake to make a few casts from shore. As usual, we found smaller bass anxious to eat black trick worms with one larger bass caught and released. It was a pleasant way to spend the day with my fishing buddy catching big fish.
We are going to present a kayak angling program to the Englewood Fishing Club at their next meeting (6:30 p.m. March 16 at the Rotunda Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West). The meeting is free to attend, even if you’re not a member. Bring a friend and some questions for us. We’ll have one of our Drifter Ocean Kayaks all rigged for show and tell.
We’ll also be selling and signing copies of our three pocket fishing books: “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida — Sarasota Bay to Pine Island,” “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida — Longboat Key to Boca Grande,” and “Angler’s Guide to Rocky Mountain National Park.”
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
