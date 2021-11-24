My wonderful grandson, Justin Michael Peterson, flew down to visit his grandmom and grand-dude for a long weekend. Justin loves being outdoors and loves nature. Of course, we had to go to Myakka River State Park to check out what is happening there.
Last time Justin visited we also went to Myakka, but there was a week of torrential rains. Unfortunately, we could not get to our favorite places. This time we hit a perfect day. The weather had cooled down and it was a bit cloudy — an ideal opportunity to view nature.
Our first stop is always at the famous alligator bridge. We like to check out the biggest gators. Today was exceptional, as a few 15-footers were lolling on the bank trying to get some of the sun which was going in and out of the clouds. Others were half out of the water waiting for some warmth.
We spent quite a bit of time here checking out the wading birds. Great egrets and several little blue herons were wading through the muck. As we were talking by the railing, two black-crowned night herons flew directly over our heads. We ran across the road to see where they landed and as we did, one flew back to the original side. So, back we ran to the other side of the road.
We all were trying to spot the BCNH but Justin was the winner and found the heron buried in a thicket. The heron thought he was well hidden; however, he was in a spot where we could observe him quite well. We think this pair of herons are nesting by the bridge.
This is such a beautiful bird. The species is found across the continental U.S. but is diminishing in some areas. We are lucky to see them here year-round, usually around lakes or ponds and in the mangroves.
Like the related yellow-crowned night heron, these birds tend to hunker down in the day and feed in the evening or at night. The thought is they do not have the other more aggressive waders fighting them for their food. They eat mostly fish, but also will feast on snakes, frogs, crustaceans, aquatic insects, and sometimes the young of other birds.
We decided to move on as we spent quite a bit of time at the alligator bridge. Don slowly drove the narrow road so we could search for deer, turkeys and other birds that might be in the expansive areas along the trail. We had to stop for a trio of spotted fawns. Their mothers were not far away.
Another good stop was for several feeding roseate spoonbills. We took several minutes to watch these gorgeous birds wading through shallow water, frantically swishing their beaks back and forth to get every tasty morsel out of the mud.
Then we moved on to view what we could spot at the boardwalk. As we walked toward the platform, yellow-rumped and palm warblers were flitting through grasses and dead bushes. An anhinga was drying its wings and a little blue heron was slowly poking through the muck for tidbits. We also spotted quite a few great egrets. An osprey flew overhead, and as often happens we heard its screeching before we sighted it.
Although we saw a few birds, the platform was a bit disappointing because the water was so high the usual suspects that often congregate on the marsh were not to be seen. As we walked back we took note of a great blue heron coming in to feed in the flats.
The weir was our next stop. Justin was thrilled to see a congregation of massive alligators basking on the opposite bank. Black vultures decorated a huge live oak tree near the gators. They probably felt quite safe in the tree. There was also a small flock of roseate spoonbills on the shore. They all seemed to be napping and they had their heads tucked in.
We watched a little blue heron just a few feet away feeding in the river muck. Soon a tri-colored heron came by to see what the little blue was eating. As we were driving out, Don, the great spotter of birds, sighted an almost-hidden red-shouldered hawk.
It was a wonderful day at Myakka River State Park. It doesn’t matter how many times you visit this wonderful place; it is an ever-changing landscape and always a memorable experience. We are so fortunate to have this fabulous place to enjoy nature. Take your out-of-state visitors, especially the younger generation. Give them a camera and binoculars and watch the fun.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
