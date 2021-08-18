More bass have been caught on Texas-rigged plastic baits than any other bait in the world. For consistency, this bait has stood the test of time, despite the many other inventions that have come along and tried to outproduce it. To the best of my knowledge, only live shiners will have a leg up on a Texas-rigged plastic.
Notice I did not say a Texas-rigged worm. I have fished a multitude of baits on a Texas rig. Worms used to be my first choice on almost every occasion. Lately, I have turned more to the stick-type baits. The senko has been my number-one go-to bait for two years now, and it has far outdone a plastic worm for me.
Don’t get me wrong — I still have a rod rigged with a worm, generally with a tail that provides a lot of action. However, it doesn’t get used as much as the straight baits do.
My favorite stickbaits are the Gambler Ace line. In thicker cover, I like to use the standard Ace, which is an inch shorter than the Fat Ace. My color preference is determined by the bait in the area or what the bass may be feeding on. My go-to colors are anything black and blue, but I’ll throw in some purple, or junebug colors as well. They have produced more bass in Florida than any other baits I have thrown.
When it comes to flipping with a Texas rig, I turn my attention to a craw. I want something that won’t hang up in the grass or mats as I try to get that bait through to bass hiding in the shade under the cover. I have flipped a senko style bait many times with only moderate success. Most of my bites, especially the bigger fish, seem to come on baits that are a little shorter. I prefer a craw over anything in this scenario. The bigger the claws on the craw, the more action you can get out of that bait.
I usually throw a Gambler Mega Daddy crawfish. I have also used their Burner Craw, the Why Not, and the BB Cricket. The Cricket is nice when you are punching really heavy cover. It’s small and doesn’t hang up in the cover — but then again, I use such a heavy weight to punch with I don’t think any bait would get hung up. I prefer a black and blue color choice in these baits as well.
There is one tricky thing about a Texas rig, though. The size of the weight will vary a bit. If I’m fishing in windy conditions, that almost eliminates any chance of going with a light weight. You have to be able to have enough weight to cast and feel your line, but yet not get hung up on the bottom. I have weights from 1/64th all the way up to two ounces, but a 3/8-ounce bullet weight sees the most action.
I have heard many anglers tell me that if they only had to pick one bait to catch bass, they would pick a spinnerbait for its versatility. It’s true that you can fish a spinnerbait in and around most types of cover. But you’ll never use a spinnerbait in a matted clump of vegetation and hold out any hope of ever seeing it again.
With the right line and weight combination, a Texas rig can literally be fished anywhere. So If I could have just one bait, my choice would be a Texas-rigged soft plastic, knowing that I can fish it in any type of conditions and cover.
The first bass rig I ever had put in my hand was a black worm rigged Texas-style. For the first few years I fished Florida bass, I used only that style. As I have progressed in this sport, I have found that other baits will work, but it’s still hard for me to go out without a Texas rig on at least one of my rods. I think I have four different rods rigged with Texas rigs, and each carries a different weight or lure on it. I like to be prepared.
I am sure most of you grew up bass fishing with a Texas-rigged worm. I started my son and my wife’s daughter with a Texas rig until they knew what a bite felt like on the end of their line. I would imagine it’s what everyone starts with. After all, who hands a crank bait to a kid and says, “Go get ‘em”? One of two things will happen: The reel will be backlashed in no time, or you will spend an hour in the emergency room getting the treble hooks removed from your scalp. Stick with the Texas rig — it’s much safer.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
