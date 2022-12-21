For people living in the great frozen wastelands of North America (basically, anywhere north of Gainesville and east of Palm Springs), robins are the much-beloved heralds of spring. Seeing the flocks returning from the south is a sure sign that the coldest part of the year has passed. Soon comes the thaw, and the parkas can be put away for a few months.
To a Florida Cracker, they have a very different significance. Robins arriving means winter is just about here, and it’s time to dig around in the back of the closet for a pair of shoes that neither flip nor flop. What a drag, man.
It’s the week of the winter solstice, and I just saw my first robin of the season. The predicted Christmas Eve cold front will probably push a whole bunch more snowbirds down this way, and not all of them will have feathers.
The truth is that not every robin flies south for the winter. American robins can be found year-round in every U.S. state (except Hawaii), most Canadian provinces, and parts of Mexico. They are well-adapted to snowy conditions. But if food is scarce, or the weather colder than usual, a higher percentage of the robins will head for warmer climes.
The birds that do migrate form large flocks, commonly comprising hundreds or thousands of individuals. Here in Southwest Florida, most of the flocks I see are more like dozens. However, I remember seeing some in the 1990s that were probably tens of thousands. Those flocks would settle down onto the grass of my grandparents’ ranch and cover acre after acre of pasture.
Feeding in the grass is a favored foraging tactic of robins. Because of that, they are highly susceptible to any sort of lawn treatments used by homeowners or to keep up golf courses and other grassy areas. It’s one more reason to limit or eliminate the chemicals you dump on your yard. I know some of them claim to be safe, but read the material safety data sheet and see if it’s something you’d want to season your dinner with.
Robins are omnivores and prey on a wide variety of invertebrates — bugs, caterpillars, lawn shrimp, whatever. The stereotypical image of a bird sitting on the ground pulling a worm out of a hole? That’s a very robin thing to do. They’re also fond of berries, and they don’t mind if they’ve started to ferment. Getting drunk on fermented berries is also a robin thing.
In our area, the most abundant winter fruit grows on invasive Brazilian pepper trees. That’s unfortunate, because robins eat them by the millions and then spread the seeds in their droppings. They’re not the only bird planting this demonic shrub, but they do plant a lot of them. Maybe we could try to potty train them.
Robins aren’t usually here in southern Florida for long, since they need to return back north for breeding season. They nest across most of their range, but not in Florida. Robin’s egg blue is a familiar natural color for many wilderness enthusiasts, but it doesn’t mean much to a native Floridian who’s never seen a robin egg in person — unless you count those nasty malted milk balls.
Even though they usually show up just before a cold spell, and they facilitate the spread of a highly destructive plant, I still enjoy seeing robins and look for them every December. Their bold and cheeky coloration, with a personality to match, makes them welcome whenever they show up.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.