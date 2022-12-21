American robin

You might think of this robin as a sign of spring, but to me it sure looks like winter is coming.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

For people living in the great frozen wastelands of North America (basically, anywhere north of Gainesville and east of Palm Springs), robins are the much-beloved heralds of spring. Seeing the flocks returning from the south is a sure sign that the coldest part of the year has passed. Soon comes the thaw, and the parkas can be put away for a few months.

To a Florida Cracker, they have a very different significance. Robins arriving means winter is just about here, and it’s time to dig around in the back of the closet for a pair of shoes that neither flip nor flop. What a drag, man.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments