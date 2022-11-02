Boat aground

Charlotte Harbor is chockablock with shallow spots — and some of them are far away from shorelines. If you haven’t found one yet, your turn is coming.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

There are only two kinds of boaters: Those who have run aground, and those who will run aground. Pretty much everyone who has been boating in Southwest Florida for more than a year or two has run aground at some point — maybe not bad enough to get stuck, but for sure enough to know they kissed the bottom. And after Hurricane Ian's remodel of the Harbor and the passes, there are probably going to be a lot more groundings.

The good news about this is that the Harbor’s bottom is mostly sand or mud. Only a few spots are hard enough to wreck your prop or scar your hull. Still, it’s not good that for some reason, a lot of people who are good, careful drivers on the road become lunatics on the water. Thing is, there are a lot more unknowns out on the water, and a lot of things hidden just below the surface.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

