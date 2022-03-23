Every fisherman needs some sort of tacklebox. Some guys like the lunchpail-style boxes. Others prefer the smaller see-through cases. And some — the guys who like to carry everything (you know the type) — resort to oversized backpacks that can weigh 50 pounds or more when stuffed with tackle.
What type you choose is a personal decision. Any of them can handle the job of keeping your gear organized and available to you at a moment’s notice. What matters more is how well you take care of what’s in your tacklebox.
If most of your fishing career has been in fresh water, you’re probably used to cutting a lure off your line and simply tossing it back in the box. Here in Charlotte Harbor, we have stuff in the water called salt. Salt is the enemy of all things containing iron — things like hooks, split rings, swivels, et cetera. If you just chuck your lure back in the tacklebox, chances are good that when you go to tie it on again, the hooks will be rusted out.
Try to get in the habit of rinsing and drying your lures before storing them. Having salt crystals or salt water in your tacklebox can cause wide-scale damage. One way to do this is to keep used baits in a separate box until the end of the day. Then you can rinse and dry them all before putting them back where they belong.
You may also want to spritz your gear with an anti-rust compound, such as Get Some! or Inox. These chemicals are best applied when your gear is first taken out of the package, before it ever sees the salt. It’s also not a bad idea to put a little of this spray on your reels, your rods guides, your pliers, knives, and any other tools that may come in contact with salt or salt water. A light reapplication after each use will keep your stuff in like-new condition.
This might sound like a chore. That’s because it is. But once you’ve experienced the heartbreak of opening your tacklebox to discover rust has taken over your expensive gear, you’ll understand why it’s important.
