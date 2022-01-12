On my last trip into the dealership for a simple door-skin replacement, I found myself with a lot of time to walk around. It amuses me to go out and look at the different floor plans of the RVs that they have on the lot. This time, it wasn’t the floor plans or the colors that caught my eye — it was the prices on these units. I’m glad we bought ours when we did.
We all know prices go up. It’s pretty much the way of the world. Materials to build things get more expensive, labor costs go up, shipping prices go up. So it’s natural that the prices of just about everything go up as well. But I was a little stunned to see just how much they have moved in the past two years.
We bought our RV back in August of 2019, right before all the COVID concerns hit the country. At that time, we thought we got a pretty good deal on our RV, and I later confirmed that we did get a more than fair price on it.
But there was one unit we really liked that had me second-guessing myself. It was a 31-footer and had pretty much everything we were looking for. We almost bought it, but what we walked out of there with was a tad over the top. When my wife makes up her mind on something, that’s that — but I digress.
While walking the yard, I saw a very similar new 31-footer parked in a long row of RVs. I took a closer look and sure enough, same model number and everything. Then I looked at the sale price in the window and almost fell over. A little over two years ago, this was a $100,000 vehicle. Now it was sale priced at $150,000. A 50 percent hike in price in roughly two and a half years? Now that is increasing your profit margin.
Me being me, I just could not let that go. I walked in and found the salesperson and sales manager who had helped us when we bought our RV. After all the pleasantries, I had to ask what caused the prices to jump so much on that particular unit. I was told that it wasn’t just that RV — it’s across the board.
When the travel limitations hit during COVID, everyone was looking something they could do that was self-contained. The RV business went crazy. They told me that to this day, they cannot keep certain model RVs on the lot. People have flocked to them like crazy and bought them up as a way to continue to have vacations without a lot of disruption.
I can’t say that I’m shocked. My buddies who own a boat dealership went through this during COVID restrictions as well. They could not keep a boat in stock and had backorders for months from people wanting to find a recreational vehicle of some sort where they could get outside and enjoy some time away. However, their prices did not jump quite like the RVs did.
After my conversation with the sales folks, I went back out and walked around some more looking for a RV similar to ours. I couldn’t find one in the same length, but I did find one that was two feet longer, same color pattern, same diesel motor, pretty much the same as far as everything except the floor plan. This one didn’t have a fireplace, but we don’t have the extra half bath. The price: $124,000 more than ours was at the time. That got my attention.
I went home and mentioned this to my wife. Thoughts of moving the RV and making a potential profit started popping off in my head. But those thoughts quickly left my head as we realized neither of us wanted to be without an RV, and that if we had to buy another one, we would be stuck with paying the exaggerated process that they were asking today. No thanks.
While some businesses boom, others bust. The travel and hospitality industries were stung bad by COVID, at the same time as boats and RVs were taking off. It goes to show you that even though you buy something at a time when you are sure to lose money unless you get your use out of it, things can turn around and you look like a Wall Street banker making a fortune because of when you decided buy. It happens.
I have to say that I am extremely happy we bought the RV we did, and at the time we bought it. We get our use out of it. In fact, we plan on loading it up and taking off as soon as I finish this column. It’s just a quick trip to the lake, but with temperatures expected to be 80 degrees tomorrow, we’re expecting to enjoy an evening and a day outdoors.
Now that all the issues have been resolved, we are looking at getting some serious time spent in the RV this year — including at least one long vacation. Our 2022 is already starting off great.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
