I was recently sitting on my lanai enjoying the view of Spring Lake (Little Alligator Creek), watching boats traveling to and from Charlotte Harbor and pondering the subject of this week’s Nautical Knowledge column. Of course, the majority were ignoring the “no wake” regulatory marker. But that’s old news — I’ve written about that a bunch of times.
Then it happened. I heard this particular knucklehead long before I saw him. Music thumping, screaming and of course, traveling well above the “no wake” speed that is posted on the lake. As he approached, I noted the boat appeared to be significantly overloaded. By my count, there were at least 13 people on this 22ish-foot vessel.
When Mr. Knucklehead passed by, I almost passed out. He was not only going too fast and overloaded, but he also had three young children (maybe 6 or 7 years old) aboard. Two were hanging over the front of the boat with feet dangling in the water and the third was jumping around and having a grand old time. Wanna guess if any had life jackets on? This is the type of behavior the Darwin Award was invented for.
Do you see anything wrong with this picture? Welcome to Florida, ya’ll. (Please note, the below information is not all inclusive. Please check state, federal and U.S. Coast Guard safety rules and laws that relate specifically to your vessel and its length.)
This regrettably standard operating procedure for many boat operators in our state. With our woefully inadequate boating safety education requirement — which applies only to boaters born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, and who are operating a motorized vessel of 10 horsepower or greater — it’s no surprise that our boating accident and fatality numbers are on the rise.
The most current data available (2020 statistics) highlights trouble in paradise. In 2020, Florida had 837 reported boating accidents (and undoubtedly double that unreported), leading to 79 boating-related fatalities. This includes five missing persons who at the end of 2020 had not been located or accounted for.
A high percentage of the deaths were due to victims falling overboard and drowning. With a little boating education, I believe many of these deaths could have been prevented if the victims had just worn their life jackets. Statistically speaking, the majority of these vessels were operated by middle-age or older men who had some boating experience, yet had never taken a boating education course. (And what about you women out there? What happens if you are suddenly in charge? Do you know what to do?)
According to the most recent Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission statistics, 69 percent of operators involved in fatal boating accidents in 2020 had no formal boating education. So, what are Florida’s laws with regards to wearing a life jacket, and what safety equipment does each boat need to carry onboard?
All boats are required to carry a Coast Guard-approved wearable life jacket for each person onboard (and it needs to be in good repair). Keep in mind, you cannot use an adult life jacket on a child. Florida law requires that all children 6 years of age and under wear a Coast Guard-approved Type I, II or III life jacket while onboard any underway vessel that is less than 26 feet in length.
If the boat is anchored, moored, made fast to the shore, or aground, then it is not considered the be underway (I believe this law should be amended to ages 9 and under). Keep in mind, children’s life jackets are measured using chest size, age and weight.
In addition to wearable life jackets, boats 16 feet in length or greater must also carry a readily accessible Coast Guard-approved throwable device such as a type IV personal flotation device. And finally, if you are on a personal watercraft or being towed behind a boat, you’re required to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket at all times (inflatable life jackets are not permitted). So, what other safety equipment is required to be carried onboard an average sized vessel of 16 to 26 feet besides life jackets?
Each vessel must carry one Coast Guard-approved type B-1 fire extinguisher, except outboard-powered motorboats less than 26 feet and only if constructed in a manner that will not allow gas fumes to accumulate.
What does that mean? If your boat has a built-in fuel tank, an inboard engine, a compartment where portable fuel tanks may be stored, or open areas between the hull and deck where flammable or explosive gases could accumulate, you must carry a B-1 fire extinguisher. Non-motorized vessels are exempt from this requirement.
You must also carry visual distress signals. A VDS is a device that can be used to help others locate your boat quickly in the event of an emergency. These include day signals that are visible in sunlight, night signals (such as flares) that are visible in the dark, and anytime signals that can be used both day and night. Please be aware flares do expire and are not to be used for entertaining your guests at night.
What about a horn, bell, or whistle better known as sound producing devices? Every vessel less than 39.4 feet must carry an efficient sound-producing device. The sound-producing device need not meet any particular specifications, as long as the vessel can produce signals required by the USCG Navigational Rules.
And what about operating at night or during reduced visibility? Vessels are required to display navigation lights between sunset and sunrise and during periods of reduced visibility such as fog, rain or haze. This includes lights for when your vessel is at anchor as well. The USCG Navigation Rules specify lighting requirements for every description of watercraft. Check the specific requirements in the USCG Navigation Rules because requirements do change with the vessel’s length.
And finally, the newest boating safety law, effective April 1 of last year. I refer you to Section 8316 of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021. It requires individuals operating recreational vessels less than 26 feet in length with an engine capable of 115 pounds of static thrust (3 hp) or more to use an engine/propulsion cut-off device (ECOS), often referred to as the “kill switch.” The ECOS is attached to the operator and in the event they fall overboard, the ECOS will shut down the engine.
This law applies when the primary helm is not in a cabin and when the boat is operating on plane or above displacement speed. Situations in which an ECOS device is not required include docking, launching from and loading onto a trailer, trolling and operating in no-wake zones. The ECOS law applies to boats built on or after Jan. 1, 2020. For more specific information, review the law in its entirety at USCGBoating.org.
Additionally, I strongly recommend that you equip your vessel with other safety gear such an anchor (your emergency brake) with a sufficient amount of anchor line; some type of de-watering device such as a bilge pump to be used in the event of flooding; a quality first aid kit (I suggest that someone should also be certified CPR/First Aid); an oar, paddle or other alternative means of propulsion in case your engine fails; and a VHF radio (it’s unbelievable that VHF radios are not required on most boats less than 65.6 feet).
Safe boating is a choice. Do yourself and everyone else a favor: Get some boating education and verify you have all the required safety gear onboard before leaving the dock.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches basic and advanced boating education both in the classroom and on the water. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.