Over the past two weeks, I have conducted much of my on-the-water training in the vicinity of Stump Pass. This area provides a very challenging environment to operate a vessel, especially with all the knuckleheads in the area.
Boaters of all skill levels are challenged to make very complicated decisions in this convergence zone. There are vessels darting out from behind Thornton Key, Peterson Cut (Ski Alley), Whidden Key as well as those speeding in from the Gulf of Mexico through Stump Pass.
While in Peterson Cut, there was no shortage of teachable moments to show my students what to not do when operating a vessel. The transit to and from the cut yielded examples of boaters operating on the wrong side of the channel, speeding while in slow speed/no wake zones, passengers sitting on the bow with their feet hanging over the edge while traveling at excessive speeds (in very rough seas and with high winds too).
My favorite was the vessel operator anchored east of Thornton Key in the middle of the navigation channel, screaming at every vessel that passed to slow down because he was fishing. You can’t make this stuff up!
However, it was Ski Alley that provided the most dangerous situations I’ve observed to date. In Ski Alley, there is often a very high concentration of vessels beached at Stump Pass Beach State Park and on Peterson Island. Many of these boaters, along with their children and pets, swim behind their boats and enjoy the water.
While in Ski Alley, I observed boats and personal watercraft clearly operating well above safe speed, leaving no time for the vessel operator to take proper and effective action to avoid striking a person, pet or another vessel. Many of these speeding vessels passed just feet behind beached boats, violently rocking both the boats and their passengers while clearly in violation of the USCG Navigational Rules of the Road (NAVRULES).
So, compliments of the negligent knuckleheads in Ski Alley, this week’s column will be about operating your vessel at safe speeds as required by the NAVRULES, Rule 6. Please keep in mind, the overview I’m providing is summarized and is meant for recreational boaters navigating on our salt water bays, harbors, rivers and in the Gulf of Mexico. And, the average recreational boater does not need the same working knowledge of the as a commercially licensed USCG Captain. Additionally, these summaries do not separate inland and international rules.
Rule 6 states that every vessel shall at all times proceed at a safe speed so that the operator can take proper and effective action to avoid a collision and be stopped within a distance appropriate to the prevailing circumstances and conditions.
When determining safe speed, the following factors shall be among those taken into account: Visibility, traffic density (how many boats are operating in the area you are operating in), the maneuverability of your vessel with special reference to its stopping distance and turning ability in the prevailing conditions, the state of wind, seas and current, the proximity of navigational hazards, visibility, your vessel’s draft in relation to the available depth of water, and finally, when operating at night, the presence of background light produced by shore lights or from backscatter from her own lights.
So, in summary, just because a navigation marker specifies a speed you can operate at, it doesn’t mean it’s necessarily prudent to do so and may be in violation of the law as outlined in Rule 6 of the NAVRULES.
Bear in mind, a boat has no brakes, no airbags, no seatbelts. Furthermore, with today’s high horsepower engines, vessels can easily produce speeds of 55 mph or more. Just how fast are you traveling at 55 mph? It’s 80 feet per second. Can you make a decision in one or two seconds to avoid a collision? I think not.
Slow down, follow the NAVRULES as written and, if in doubt, get some boating education. It may save your life and the lives of those you have onboard, and will definitely make our waterways a safer place for everyone to enjoy. Stay safe out there and make good decisions.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
