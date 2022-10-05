Boating in the pass

NAVRULE 6 is always important, but especially around passes and islands where you’re likely to encounter other boaters.

 Shutterstock photo

With our boating season beginning to heat up, I’ll build on my last column which covered NAVRULES (Navigation Rules of the Road) 2 and 3. This column we'll focus on Rule 6, which will round out the top three most misunderstood and violated of all the 41 NAVRULES and annexes.

As discussed in my last column, boaters of all skill levels are tested to make very complicated decisions while operating on our dynamic, rapidly changing waterways here in Southwest Florida.


Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and Assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.

