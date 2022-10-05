With our boating season beginning to heat up, I’ll build on my last column which covered NAVRULES (Navigation Rules of the Road) 2 and 3. This column we'll focus on Rule 6, which will round out the top three most misunderstood and violated of all the 41 NAVRULES and annexes.
As discussed in my last column, boaters of all skill levels are tested to make very complicated decisions while operating on our dynamic, rapidly changing waterways here in Southwest Florida.
If you happen to be operating your vessel near Stump Pass, these tests may include vessels darting out from behind Thorton Key, Peterson Cut or Whidden Key as well as entering and exiting the Gulf of Mexico. Many of these knuckleheads will be violating Rule 6. The majority will not even recognize they are doing so — or, for that matter, that the rule even exists.
The only positive thing about operating in this particular area is there’s never a shortage of teachable moments to show my students what not to do and how to make complex decisions. Recent trips to Stump Pass have provided teachable moments that included boaters operating on the wrong side of the channel, speeding while in no wake zones (violating Rule 6), and passengers sitting on the bow with their feet hanging over the edge while traveling at excessive speeds in very rough seas and with high winds.
My favorite was the vessel operator near Thorton Key who anchored in the middle of the channel to fish and then screamed at every vessel passing by. “Slow down, can’t you see I’m fishing here!?” You can’t make this stuff up.
However, when I’m boating in this area, it’s Ski Alley that always gets my undivided attention (in nautical terms, we call that situational awareness). Ski Alley is the small cut between the barrier island of Manasota Key and Peterson Island.
Ski Alley is locally known as a place to unwind, hang out with friends, listen to music, have a few cocktails, go tubing or swimming. It's also a place where vessels almost always operate at speeds that, in my opinion, should be illegal. Ski Alley may have been a place in the 1960s or '70s where operating at 25 mph was fairly safe, but with our current boating population, it’s downright dangerous.
While in Ski Alley, I routinely observe personal watercraft and boats clearly operating far above safe speed, which leaves no time for the vessel operator to take proper and effective action to avoid striking a person or another vessel. Many of these speeding vessels pass just feet behind beached boats, violently rocking the boats and their passengers while endangering the lives of people and wildlife in the area.
So exactly what speed is “safe speed?” Let’s take a look. The overview I’m providing is summarized from the USCG Rules of the Road (2019 edition) and is meant for recreational boaters navigating on our saltwater bays, harbors, rivers and the Gulf of Mexico. Additionally, this summary does not separate inland and international rules.
Rule 6 states that every vessel shall at all times proceed at a safe speed so that the operator can take proper and effective action to avoid a collision and be stopped within a distance appropriate to the prevailing circumstances and conditions. When determining safe speed, the following factors shall be among those taken into account by the vessel operator:
Visibility; traffic density (how many boats are operating in the area you are operating in); the maneuverability of your vessel with special reference to its stopping distance and turning ability in the prevailing conditions; the state of wind, seas and current; the proximity of navigational hazards; visibility; your vessel's draft in relation to the available depth of water; and finally, when operating at night, the presence of background light produced by shore lights or from back scatter from your own lights.
Just because an area specifies a speed you can operate at, it doesn’t mean it’s automatically prudent or legal to do so and may be in violation of the law as outlined in Rule 6 of the NAVRULES.
Bear in mind that boats have no brakes, airbags or seat belts. Additionally, with today’s high horsepower engines, vessels can easily produce speeds of 55 mph and up. At 55 mph you're going 80 feet a second. Can you make a decision in one or two seconds to avoid a collision or killing a person? I think not.
Slow down and follow the NAVRULES as written. If in doubt, get some boating education. It may save your life and the lives of those you have onboard, and it will definitely make our waterways a safer place for everyone to enjoy. Until next time, stay safe out there and make good decisions
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and Assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
