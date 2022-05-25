“This year seven people have lost their lives on paddle crafts — kayaks and canoes — up from two the previous year. The fatalities in 2021 included a 36-year-old man found dead in the Nepean River earlier this month. The man was seen struggling and going below water before he was found dead, without a life jacket.” — Dec 12, 2021
Now, there’s a headline that should catch every kayak angler’s attention. It sure caught ours. Further down the article, it becomes clear that the author was writing about a particular stretch of a river in Australia.
Kayaking is relatively safe, considering how many people enjoy paddling. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, almost 17 million paddlers ventured forth across the U.S. in 2020. Only 154 died (one in 110,000, or about 0.0009 percent). That total includes SUPs, canoers and those crazies kayaking over waterfalls. Another 117 injuries were reported. There are many more motorized boats on the water, resulting in 376 deaths and 1,520 injuries reported in 2020.
Still, there’s risk, and it’s wise to minimize the risk in whatever you do. According to a study of paddlesports accident statistics from 1995 to 2000, approximately half of all victims of canoeing and kayak-related fatalities were fishing at the time. So here are a few suggestions that will help you stay safe in your kayak.
Plan to succeed
Not all paddlesports hazards are obvious. Kayak safety starts before the boat hits the water. Equipment like a PFD (only if you wear it), whistle, paddle tether, adequate footwear, sun protection, bug repellent, fluids and snacks, and a first aid kit need to be assembled and positioned in the kayak.
You wouldn’t start off in a boat with an empty gas tank. On a kayak, you are the engine; take care of yourself. We see too many paddlers wearing shorts, a T-shirt, and flip-flops with no other equipment onboard. Know your limits and, like a Boy Scout, be prepared.
Over and out
Capsizing is the most common fear in kayaks. Flipping a kayak isn’t always a terrible thing. We recommend intentionally capsizing an empty one on a shallow flat or pool for practice. The difference between a sit-on and a sit-in kayak will be obvious when you start to get back aboard. If it happens for real, everything not tied to the kayak will sink or drift away while you’re reboarding. Anything you want to keep needs to be strapped to the boat.
Many things can cause a capsize: Waves and wakes from a boat, low branches or bridges, even a big redfish — but that’s another story. Whenever you find yourself in the water by surprise, if you’re on most of the flats around here, stay calm and just stand up. In deeper water, you’ll be glad you had your PFD on.
Get back aboard ASAP to avoid hypothermia which can slip up on you even in warm weather. We carry some warm clothing in our dry bags for occasions like this. Remember to always add “yet” when you say, “I’ve never flipped my kayak.”
Critter troubles
Alligators and sharks get a lot of attention, but critters like otters, snakes, manatees and dolphins can cause problems as well. Most of these animals have no interest in you or your kayak. Alligators often give paddlers a scare when they come off a nearby bank and dive under them.
These gators are afraid of kayaks and are just heading into the deepest water to hide. Usually, that’s right under your kayak. They’re not like the crocodiles in Africa attacking wildebeests. Now, gators with babies nearby, those involved in mating, or the few that have been fed can be dangerous. We keep our distance, just in case.
Snakes freak people out, but the likelihood of coming across a venomous cottonmouth in salty or brackish water is very low. Snakes will often swim toward and try to board kayaks — not to get at you, but to avoid predators. A snake in open water risks bird attack from above and fish attack from below. Your kayak represents safety. If you wish them to make other plans, simply “sweep” them away with your paddle. Don’t ever try to actually hit the snake. If it is a cottonmouth, such an aggressive move might trigger a defensive strike.
Sharks, manatees and dolphins can be an issue. We’ve had dolphins “tail stand” next to our kayaks while eyeing a hastily retrieved stringer of fish. We’ve been bucked by manatees on a flat when we accidentally drifted over them. Sharks can be dangerous offshore, particularly when securing your catch. Be careful to keep your hands inboard while landing your fish. Don’t even think of using a stringer when sharks, dolphins or gators might be around (which is literally 100 percent of the time).
Watch out for boats
Boat traffic can be a problem in the ICW and on the deeper flats nearby. Luckily, most kayak anglers enjoy fishing the flats and shorelines only available to shallow-draft paddlers. This is good — avoidance is the best possible strategy.
Still, there comes a time when the ICW must be crossed. Always pick a narrow spot to stage and wait for a long gap between traffic. When it’s time to go, go fast. Once safely past the channel markers, the shoal bar will break up the wakes. That’s where we start our drifts.
Our kayaks are bright yellow and can be seen easier than the muted or camouflage colors on many fishing kayaks. Yellow doesn’t scare the fish (they sometimes strike right next to our boats). Pressure waves and wave slap alert fish to a kayak’s presence long before any color could be seen. Stealth is not a color.
Blind corners are always hazardous. When your sightlines are blocked by mangroves or a seawall, it’s scary to hear the sound of a boat approaching at high speed. Along mangrove shorelines, there can be slightly deeper water along the edge of the trees. Some boaters that know the area will run these natural channels on plane.
Unfortunately, these pockets and points along the mangroves are where gamefish, kayak anglers and flats skiffs can converge with disastrous results. If you find yourself in that situation, quickly tuck as far back into the trees as you can and hang on. Untangle your rods and everything else later. Be sure to communicate your concerns to the careless boater if possible.
Heading for home
Getting lost is a real possibility in a Southwest Florida mangrove maze. The Ten Thousand Islands area to our south is famous for trapping boaters on low tides. Today’s GPS devices make it easier to find your way back to the launch, but tidal fluctuations can cause even a kayak to go aground.
Before GPS, our favorite way to “back track” was by tying small strips of ribbon at critical corners (which must be retrieved on the trip back). Try to explore new spots in the mangroves during a rising tide to avoid being stranded or lost.
Of course, be sure to get out of the mangroves before dark when the no-see-ums and mosquitoes take over. We carry no-see-um suits in our dry bags just in case we ever have to spend the night in the mangroves. We also try to let someone know where we are going, and that we should be home by dark.
We hope these suggestions help kayak anglers in Southwest Florida enjoy many productive and fun days on the water. We feel better at the end of the day knowing we have been “there and back again” … safely. We hope you will too.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.