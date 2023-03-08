Sailcat with tomatoes

Sailcats don’t have a good reputation as table fish, but that’s mostly because people are afraid to eat them.

 WaterLine file photo

For the first time in a long time, redfish, snook and trout are all open for harvest. The bad news is that we still have red tide and other issues that have led to a lot of anglers wanting to avoid keeping these top-tier gamefish.

The good news is that there are lots of other fish you can eat if you’re hankering for a fresh seafood dinner. One of them is the humble gafftopsail catfish or sailcat, which I have eaten and enjoyed despite their unsavory reputation.


Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.

