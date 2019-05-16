So you can’t keep a redfish, snook or trout to eat. That’s the bad news. The good news is that there are lots of other fish you can eat if you’re hankering for fresh fish. One of them is the humble sailcat, which I have eaten and enjoyed.
I think the world record for a sailcat is less than 10 pounds. I have caught several from my dock that I thought about weighing but I was just too lazy. I did decide to eat one of those snot rockets one time, and it wasn’t bad at all.
Now, I haven’t done the same with the hardhead cats because everybody says they’re awful. I do know that the Calusa Indians ate them, and they must have had a recipe that would make them palatable. Unfortunately, I don’t have a Calusa cookbook. I do have a cookbook from the Apaches, but there’s no recipe in it for hardhead catfish in it. Even if there was a recipe for hardhead cats, I wouldn’t bother trying it for the simple reason that I don’t want to get stung by one again.
I like to think I can handle pain pretty well, but a hardhead catfish sting is on a whole other level. I was fishing my favorite sandbar one day and I got popped on my thumb. That pain was so bad I almost fell off my kayak. The pain quickly traveled up to my elbow and lasted for about 10 minutes. Nowadays I just cut the hook. I don’t want to go through that pain again.
I don’t how true it is but, an older Florida Cracker gave me a catfish sting remedy. He told me to rub that slime that’s usually on your leader line all over the spot where the fin stuck you, and then squeeze the spot hard to try and bleed out the toxin. If the price of hooks gets to five bucks apiece, I might give it a try.
The sailcat I ate came from my dock. I also had some ripe tomatoes in my garden, so I thought I’d just sauté the fillets with some white wine, garlic, my tomatoes and some fresh-picked garden herbs. I had a few red potatoes on hand as well, so I simply wedged them and roasted them until tender. I have to say that Lauren and I enjoyed the meal, and I just might prepare that dish again one day. If you’d like to give it a try, here’s the recipe.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Sailcat with tomatoes
4 boneless skinless sailcat fillets
2 cups ripe cherry tomatoes
1 tbsp fresh chopped garlic
1/2 cup dry white wine
1 tsp fresh chopped thyme leaves
1/4 cup chopped scallions
2 tbsp cooking oil
1 pound red potatoes
Preheat the oven to 350°. Cut the potatoes into wedges. Toss them with salt, pepper and a small amount of cooking oil, then roast them for about 20 minutes. Season the catfish fillets with salt and pepper; set aside. Cut cherry tomatoes in half while preheating a large sauté pan to medium heat. Carefully place the fillets in the pan and allow them to cook for 1 minute. Turn fillets over and add tomatoes, scallions, wine and herbs to the pan. Turn the heat to low, cover it and simmer 3 minutes, then remove from heat. When you take that lid off, it should smell wonderful. Divide the potatoes evenly onto four plates, then top with fish and tomatoes. Don’t forget to pour some of the remaining liquid from your pan over each plate. Serves 4.
— Recipe by Chef Tim Spain
