I’m not exactly shocked we have red tide blooms off of Sanibel, Captiva, and even up off Manasota Key. These are all the usual places we have problems when they dump nutrient-rich waters for Lake Okeechobee down the Caloosahatchee River.
So far it isn’t too bad — only respiratory issues and bad press just before Christmas vacation time, on top of COVID-19 keeping tourism to a minimum. There are no reported fish kills yet as I put this together, but there have been more areas affected with every press release from FWC. How many setbacks can we take?
The problems with Lake Okeechobee are extremely complex. To help us understand some of these complex challenges, let’s start at the beginning. Before people started messing around with the hydrology of South Florida, Okeechobee didn’t have a southern shore — at least, not like we think of a shoreline. Okeechobee served as the headwaters of the Everglades. There was no one place you could point to and say, “Here’s where the lake ends and the ‘Glades begins.”
Starting in the 1910s, we started building dikes around the lake after hurricane disasters killed thousands of people. We altered and prevented the natural flows into the Everglades for farmland and developments. We built the Tamiami Trail and then I-75, damming most natural flows south.
Okeechobee is fed by the Kissimmee River flowing in the north end. With natural southward flows out of the lake blocked, the question was what to do with the rising water. Easy: Send it east and west. The St. Lucie River on the east coast and Caloosahatchee River on the west coast were re-designated as drainage canals.
The dikes surrounding Lake O are rated by the Army Corps of Engineers to be safe up to a 17-foot water level. Because of recent rains, lake levels reached 16.5 feet. When that happens, it becomes necessary to drain the lake. Because the Kissimmee River was flowing four to five times more water into the lake than was flowing out the Caloosahatchee River, the Corps had to do emergency dumping. They sent some east, but the majority goes into the Caloosahatchee. Very little can flow south — the direction nature sent it!
We can’t flood developed areas surrounding Lake Okeechobee and drown the population. But (and please show me I’m wrong) when we start dumping the lake, we get red tide downstream in the Gulf. So we increase the water dumping to mitigate the flooding danger, and here we go again. Nutrient-rich waters feed algae blooms. If you feed it, it will grow! How many times does this need to happen to show there’s a correlation?
You begin to understand some of the need for all the maneuvering to balance the discharge flows. Add to the physical challenges, political arguments and public relations problems, and I’m very grateful it’s not my job.
Fresh water flows are a problem in our estuaries when they happen outside the rainy season. But worse is the amount of nitrogen those waters carry. Again, most of it is a a people problem. Development and septic tanks upstream in the Kissimmee River drainage are major contributors. Agriculture adds some as well.
In recent years, another huge factor has been aquatic weed spraying. FWC contractors chemically killed lake vegetation all summer, and as it rots the nutrients end up back in the water. The amount of weed control mitigation this past year was astronomical! Fishermen and business raised their voices and stopped it temporarily, but no one knows for how long.
Again, I realize this is not done to hurt water quality or business. Non-native aquatic plants such as hydrilla and water hyacinth can take over and make it impossible to use the waters for anything. But we need to find another way, because right now the end results are slowly but surely killing us. After a year of COVID-19, on top of more than two years of red tides and hurricanes, our economy can’t endure more preventable problems.
Man created these problems, and we must solve them. We built with good intentions, but when we did we made a mess of a water flow system that had worked for many thousands of years. We created more problems by attempting to band-aid our previous mistakes. It will continue until we look for solutions rather than the cheapest temporary remedy. Pass it on to the next guy.
Note the state and Army Corps are working to contain and hold significant amounts of water from the Kissimmee River before it enters the lake system. But the project has been in the works since the days of Gov. Jeb Bush’s administration, and while there is forward motion, they won’t be catching water to store any time soon. I sincerely pray it begins to help in my lifetime! Look into South Florida Water management website for the story on this.
I know this column doesn’t have much of the holiday warm and fuzzies, but I’m sharing this information to wake people up. People have to get stirred up to get problems solved; otherwise, it just gets patched and we’ll deal with the same problems next season.
Thank you all for your patience and for caring about our water and future. Merry Christmas, and here’s to a better New Year.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.