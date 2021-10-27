Florida lakes are covered with vegetation — not just the shorelines, but also in deeper water. This leads to anglers who use artificial baits fishing with just one or two techniques and forgetting about all the other ways to catch bass. It’s a comfortable rut to be stuck in, but every so often you need to change things up and dig deep for alternative methods.
The two primary ways of catching bass in Florida are the Texas-rigged soft plastics and flipping weighted baits in heavy vegetation. While these techniques have probably accounted for more bass in this state than we can imagine, there are other alternatives that will put bass in the boat. Some of these methods still use a plastic bait; just rigged a bit differently.
The Carolina rig and the drop shot are two classics that really ought to be in your bag of tricks. Both of these use the exact same soft plastics you’d use with the Texas rig and a flipping setup. What they do different is get the bait up off the bed of the lake. Another to consider is the Tokyo rig, a simple setup that allows you to crawl a bait just above the bottom.
These three different techniques can be used effectively for catching bass in Florida. And the nice thing about it is you don’t have to go out and buy new baits to use any of them. Use your old favorites — all that changes is the presentation.
Now, if you really want to change things up, you can employ a crankbait or spinnerbait and show the bass something that moves. The thing about this is you have to be careful where you throw these baits. If you are in vegetation, the crankbait is a poor choice. With the treble hooks, it simply gets hung up too often.
But a spinnerbait is useful even in vegetation. Try buzzing it right along the surface over the vegetation. I’ve caught many bass with that technique, though it’s not the easiest way to fish.
One technique I really like around vegetation is a topwater bait. If I can fish a plastic frog over weeds, or even one of my old favorite soft plastics rigged weedless to skim over the vegetation, I’m a happy guy. There’s no more fun way to catch bass than with a topwater bait. The strike of a bass on the surface of the water is awesome no matter how many times you’ve seen it.
Getting fishermen to try new things is hard. Once you have a method that works, why would you want to bother with anything else? One solid reason: I believe that bass get conditioned. By that, I mean that they get so used to seeing the same thing that they simply tune it out.
Of course, if you’re in an area where bass are actively feeding, they’ll usually strike just about anything you toss at them. But when the bite slows down and becomes tough, switching to these other rigging styles can get you catching bass when others are not. The bass just don’t see them as often, and when they do it incites their natural curiosity.
In my last two tournaments, I experienced some good results by simply trying a different technique using the same baits I always do. If you ever find the bite slowing down or the fishing not quite so good, no matter what you are after, try finding another way to rig your bait. You may be surprised at the results.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.