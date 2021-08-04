I sat down to write a column about the red tide that’s killing fish on our beaches again, but I just couldn’t do it. How many times, I wondered, have I had to think about this terrible thing that just keeps happening? So I dug back through my archives and found this, which was published Oct. 2, 2012:
When I read the FWC’s report about the red tide bloom in the Gulf just off Charlotte County beaches, for just a moment I thought I was experiencing déjà vu. Haven’t we been here before? Oh, right — last October, when we had a red tide bloom in the Gulf just off Charlotte County beaches.
In the 2011 bloom, most of the dead fish that washed up on local beaches were reef fish, but a lengthy stretch of the sand at Boca Grande was covered with the carcasses of bull redfish. So far, the fish reported killed by the current bloom are mostly snappers and grunts, with a few mackerel and bonito also seen floating.
Red tide events are a particularly troublesome occurrence — not only do they kill large numbers of marine creatures, they also make the beaches unpleasant places to be. The reek of dead fish and the lung irritation that accompany a bloom make any sort of recreation on or near the water less than relaxing. The negative impact on tourism, waterfront dining and other such activities is immediate and severe.
It’s also bad juju for anglers, and the effects can last far longer than the bloom itself: The extra restrictions we have on gag grouper are likely due, at least in part, to a severe 2005-2006 bloom that killed huge numbers of these fish.
So it would seem to make sense that we figure out what causes red tide blooms and put a stop to it. Why haven’t we? Apparently, despite years of study, we don’t have a clue what really kicks of a red tide bloom in the first place. Common sense would suggest that there must be some measurable factor or factors involved.
Here’s a thought: Maybe it has something to do with the nutrient-polluted water that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been draining out of Lake Okeechobee and sending down the Caloosahatchee River. Nearly a billion gallons has been released every day since Sept. 19, according to an NBC2 report. (About half of that water goes down the Caloosahatchee; the rest goes to the Atlantic via the St. Lucie River.) That water is laden with phosphorus from agricultural sources. Phosphorus is a key nutrient needed by all plants, including the single-celled algae Karenia brevis — better known as red tide.
Officially, this is just silly talk: Researchers report no verifiable link between water polluted with fertilizer and algal blooms. It’s merely coincidence that red tide seems to follow strong outflows of runoff into the estuaries and then into the Gulf. After all, red tide blooms have been reported in Southwest Florida since long before there was any large-scale agriculture here.
The “real” cause remains undetermined, despite the fact that red tide has become far more frequent in modern times that it was way back when. It has nothing to do with the economic and lobbying power of South Florida agricultural interests. No, sir.
Since stopping it at the source doesn’t seem to be an option, we’re left to deal with red tide blooms as best we can. Right now, the best news is this: The forecast calls for northeast winds starting today and running at least through the weekend.
That will blow the smell offshore, and will also help with keeping the bloom itself from creeping up into inshore waters — good news for beachgoers and waterfront businesses. Additionally, the rain we’ve been having recently will help push tainted water out away from the Harbor (though it may make the problem worse in the long run).
As far as an actual solution, I don’t know if we’re any closer to one than we ever were. Figuring it out requires more research, which requires more money — a tough sell in a time of shrunken budgets for such projects.
But this is one of those issues that can be seen in the bank ledgers of those who rely on our water and fishing to make a living, and let’s not forget that we all depend on tourism at least in part — just look how slow things get during the off season. Until and unless we are able to figure this out, we’ll all continue to be hurt by red tide blooms.
Amazing how so little has changed over the past nine years. How many fish, manatees, sea turtles, dolphins and other sea creatures have died? How many tourist dollars have been kept out of our local economy? How much have we spent on red tide research that seems to be doing just about nothing? How much closer are we to a solution?
I’m sick and angry and sad, and I don’t see us making any progress. All we seem to be able to do is blame some other guy. It’s Piney Point and phosphate mining. It’s Big Sugar and cattle ranching. It’s sewage spills, or people who don’t pick up after their dogs, or waterfront homeowners using fertilizer, or liveaboards dumping their black water tanks.
All of those things factor in, but that kind of attitude doesn’t help. All it does is allow us to feel self-righteous and guilt-free about doing whatever we do, because we all act like someone else is the problem. But let’s be brutally honest: I’m the problem. You’re the problem. All of our neighbors and everyone who lives here is the problem.
It’s particularly frustrating because the fix is so simple: Stop putting nutrient pollution in the water. If you and I and everyone else stopped adding nitrogen and phosphorus to the water right now, red tide would shrivel up and die back to what it used to be: An occasional event instead of something that pops up every year.
But we won’t do that, because it requires a significant shift in how we think about our own impacts. We all want to see a resolution, but we all want someone else to change the bad things that they’re doing. We all think what we’re doing is fine.
Well, it’s not. What you and I are doing every day leads to nutrient pollution, and there are more of us all the time. Until we accept that basic truth, red tide is going to be back again, and again, and again.
