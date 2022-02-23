I was cleaning up and discovered a collection of old columns I wrote for the Boca Beacon back in early 2000s. I was shocked to discover that I was writing about exactly the same issues we are still dealing with today. Unfortunately, in many areas we haven’t learned much or moved forward. I was also studying an old guide’s thoughts from back when I was a kid. Would you believe he noted many of the same problems and solutions back then?
There is some progress. For example, Charlotte County now has a dedicated water quality leader, and he is excellent. Unfortunately, his task is way more than we can expect one individual to deal with. First, he is required to understand generations of accumulated problems and document their causes. Then he must present solutions guaranteed to shock our commissioners with the costs.
I don’t envy him at all. But still, this is certainly a positive step in a forward direction.
Seagrass — more accurately, lack of seagrass — has become an even greater problem. On Florida’s east coast, manatees are literally starving to death without adequate seagrass food sources. Fish populations are strained with lack of habitats and impaired water quality. But, as bad as things are here, we are still much better off than most of the world.
I was reminded of the detailed, extensive report we compiled back in the 1980s. Years of efforts that were tossed by the county commission because it was an election year. Thousands of hours of meetings and peer discussions got thrown away because a few cried about idle zones. I’m sure the group is excited to waste more time and efforts to do another. I see my old buddy Dr. David Tomasko is now fighting for sea grasses, I pray for his success.
Many of our bay bottoms are covered in slimy algae. You will be enjoying the bouquet of aromas soon as it dies off when waters warm up. The rotten smells will be overpowering on our extreme low tides this spring, I hope it’s not our Easter surprise.
We are still allowing waterfront development with septic systems — improved systems, to be sure, but still no adequate sewer treatment. Plus, sewer treatment is not required to remove many pollutants that add even more challenges. What are the effects of medications and other chemicals on our fish and wildlife?
Just consider how many drugs we use and flush through our systems and down the toilets. Drugs are showing up in bonefish in the Keys. Are you surprised? You shouldn’t be — this problem has been documented in many other species already.
Consider how much our population has exploded and the effects it is having on our waterways. Infrastructure is a buzzword now, but we still only charge about 50 percent of impact fees. Current taxpayers must pay for increased infrastructure costs.
Certainly, 100 million annual visitors contribute to our problems. They do help support our economy, I’m glad they come. Visit Florida does an impressive job with tight budget.
We are bigger; but is our quality of life better or worse? Our economy is vibrant, but what are the costs we endure? Is it worth it?
The old way of just letting it ride no longer works; we have passed that point. The more we add people without mitigating our impacts, the farther we digress into more expensive solutions. If you think prevention is costly, just educate yourselves on attempting to repair our waters and estuaries. You will learn what exponential expenses are.
I understand they expect to invest $5 billion to attempt to repair the Indian River Lagoon. Look at what we are spending to fix the Everglades — many billions and growing. Look at the time and money thrown at fixing the Chesapeake Bay and other man-made problems. Some people apparently think Charlotte Harbor is somehow immune to such a fate. To them, I have a very simple message: Better wake up now, because the time to dream is over.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
