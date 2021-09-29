Fall is officially here, or at least my calendar says so. I haven’t noticed much, if any, temperature change yet. But I can tell the days are getting shorter than they were just a couple weeks ago. It won’t be long now until the time will change and once again make a mess of things. We don’t lose daylight savings until Nov. 7, so let’s not go there yet.
By the time that we humans start to notice changes like the days getting shorter, other earthly inhabitants — like fish, for example — are already way ahead of us. As of this writing, our red tide has dissipated (and hopefully will continue to do so), and changes in the fishing patterns are in full swing.
Bait is everywhere, and in all shapes and sizes. Mullet are roaming around in big schools. Pinfish are flashing like little neons in the grass in big numbers. Schools of ladyfish are demolishing everything in their paths. The best thing about all this activity is that it attracts the predators that eat these guys, therefore it should attract us also.
Redfish are schooling too, and the bigger offshore reds are showing up and showing off. I was running to a spot last week and was just enjoying the morning when I realized I was about to run over a school of mullet.
Right before my eyes a magical thing happened: The school of mullet turned into a school of reds the size of small manatees! When they blew out I thought my boat was going to tip over. OK, OK; maybe they weren’t that big — but they were pretty big! I just watched them as they headed for the nearest channel and disappeared, not to be found again. How do they do that?
Smaller snook seem to be everywhere and will eat a gurgler like a teenager eats popcorn at the movies. Don’t get lazy, though; there are some large snook showing up, and they will crash the popcorn bowl with no hesitation.
Larry found out by casting and catching seven or eight snook between the mangroves and a dock. It seemed like a bottomless pit of 16-inch snook. Then the popcorn kernel landed off the mark about four feet, pop, pop … ka-boom! After a few hair-raising minutes of dodging mangrove roots and dock pilings, Larry had his personal best 27-inch snook in hand. “That thing scared me,” he said.
The trout are getting in on the schooling action too. I was running into the back on a good outgoing tide the other day when I saw fish blowing up by a bar. I cruised over toward them as my client was getting prepped to cast.
He threw his fly overboard as he was stripping line off the reel and immediately hooked a 16-inch trout. He hand-lined that fish in, tossed his fly back out of the boat — bam, 17-inch trout hits. He was removing the hook from the fish and asked me if he was ever going to get to cast. I told him to quit complaining and throw the fly back into the water. He did and got another 17-incher.
One more time, he tossed his fly over the side of the boat. As he gathered himself and his line together to cast, you guessed it: A 21-inch trout. Four fish in a row without making a single cast. Finally he started casting the fly at the still-rising fish. He caught a half-dozen more, but none over 12 inches.
The moral to this story? There is none. It’s just stuff that happens out there on the water.
Big tarpon are in the Harbor still, and little tarpon (up to about 35 pounds) seem to be just about everywhere. Carry a 12 weight as well as an 8 weight in the boat right now. It’s very strange; I’m finding the smaller fish in places I have never seen them before. I’m not complaining, just curious about why.
Don was having a good morning catching snook and small tarpon when I saw a larger one roll. “You might want to grab your 12 weight,” I said. “Nah, he’ll be gone by the time I get it out and get ready. He won’t eat this little fly,” he said.
He made a great cast. The fish ate it, went in the air and broke off. I guessed it at 80 pounds. “Lucky it was just a broken leader,” I said. He just stood there laughing and shaking his head. “I should have grabbed the 12!” Bummer for him, but not for me: It’s just a good story about a knothead who didn’t listen to his guide that I can use in my column!
These are just a few stories to give you an idea of what’s going on right now around the area. I’ve heard there are cobia here too, but I haven’t seen them yet. I hope to soon, and maybe it will make a great story. Until then, get out there and remember …
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
