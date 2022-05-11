Most of you know that seagrass is necessary habitat for inshore fish. But we have lost much of our healthy attached seagrasses in recent decades. How do I know? I’ve watched it happen. Occasionally we have a good year with some increase, but net losses are significant — more than 50 percent in Lemon Bay. At the same time, we have gained tons of drifting macroalgae, which smothers our essential seagrasses.
I’m not a formally trained scientist with a Ph.D. degree. But I do have more than 40 years’ firsthand experience fishing local waters. Close to half of my waking hours have been on our waters. I’m slowing down these days, but I’ve put in my time.
I hear some of the experts babbling that our seagrasses aren’t in trouble. Some others seem to have a more accurate understanding. I’m interested in helping any of them that are more interested in reality than in publishing their next research paper. Lemon Bay is my backyard, and it’s got serious problems.
Many areas where we had lush cover before years of red tides and algae blooms are now a spotty patchwork of sand and algae with sparse grass. Most of our damage is directly from extreme red tide events and algae blanketing the grasses. Seagrasses require sunlight, and drifting algae blocks it.
In areas with healthy grass beds, we have life and hope. But we have lost so much between Lemon Bay and Cape Haze peninsula. Our waters are clear right now and will be until the June rain runoff turns them brown. Go observe for yourselves — it’s easy to see. Wear good polarized sunglasses and explore on sunny mornings for best visibility. You need to see it yourself to understand how drastic our losses are.
The grass might be able to come back if we could just get the algae to stop covering it up. What can we do to slow down algae growth? Well, feeding it less would be a good start. Green lawns on waterfront homes demand fertilizers and herbicides, which inevitably run off into the water and feed our problems. Explore native landscaping and other options.
Going from septic to sewer potentially reduces nutrient loads, but is costly and requires years to show a difference. (Editor’s note: I don’t think Charlotte County is removing nitrogen from treated wastewater anyway. That’s something else that needs discussion. — JO).
Coastal Florida cities have had trouble with raw sewage being dumped into our waters. Usually it’s related to flooding, which overwhelms wastewater treatment facilities, or sewer pipe breaks. Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Venice and Longboat Key have all had major publicized spills in recent years. Some of these have been directly linked to fish kills.
Some scientists are now acknowledging that the Piney Point phosphate mining wastewater spills fed the existing red tide and blew it up! This caused major fish kills in south Tampa Bay. While we do need phosphate for fertilizer, we also need to balance needs and costs of mining. We still have major problems with several leftover waste deposits that you and I are paying to deal with. It seems this industry can leave disasters for the public to clean up and just repeat the process.
We have enough problems that we can’t control. Why do we keep repeating our mistakes and feeding the algae that kills the seagrass? Why does our area endure so many problems enhanced by others’ inability to control their runoff? We get nutrients from Lake Okeechobee releases and inadequate sewer facilities that contribute to our problems.
More people and more development do not help water quality! Our growth must be mitigated, or our problems will just grow exponentially. We are at a tipping point, and I’ll point out that the only thing more costly than addressing our challenges now is to wait until later. Look at the problems and money spent trying to fix the Everglades or Chesapeake Bay. It’s costing hundreds of billions of dollars.
Let’s continue to explore options to address our challenges. Maybe we can repair some of the damage before it gets completely out of hand. Remember, both the problem and the solution start with you and me, so let’s do what we can.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
