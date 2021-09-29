Seams: They’re not just related to sewing. Anglers looking for feeding fish should pay attention to them too. Like a teenager waiting for a DoorDash pizza delivery, gamefish hang out near seams where a fast current goes by a slow backwater.
Seams are pretty easy to spot. Look at an area where flowing waters meet or where an obstruction stands in the middle of the current. It doesn’t matter if the flow is caused by tides or river movement; the seam will be there. You’ll see a dividing line at the surface, which gives you a great target.
In streams up north where anglers chase trout, seams are found on the edge of the calm water behind a midstream boulder. Trout will lie behind the rock and wait for anything to drift past and into the seam. The turbulence created there disorients bait which makes for an easy capture.
Heading several hundred miles south to the waters of Southwest Florida, anglers can use these same dynamics to find feeding fish in both saltwater and freshwater spots. Whether it’s a seawall or a downed tree, seams will form anywhere current flows past. Anglers just have to recognize seams from a fish’s perspective.
A seam is like a buffet line for fish. A predator can relax in the calm, slow water and let the current bring goodies right to them. In the turbulence, these tasty treats often arrive in a stressed and confused condition, which makes them easier to catch. These turbulent areas are also easy to fish, they cover up any weird lure or bait action that could spook a gamefish.
In saltwater spots, tides supply the current. Anglers along any coast know that moving water is the key to find feeding fish. Near passes or bridges, where the velocity increases as all that bay or Gulf water has to get through a small inlet, seams are easy to find.
In addition to the main flow, there will be back-currents formed along the beach or pier on either side of the channel. Where these eddies meet the main tidal flow, the seam will be obvious from the turbulence, foam and waves formed there. Gamefish moving along the beach or through the pass will encounter this seam and take advantage of the confused bait there.
Both shore and kayak anglers can take advantage of areas like this. Kayak anglers can find calm water nearby to stake out or anchor within casting distance of the seam. Shore anglers get in on the action where these currents are caused by shoreline structure within easy casting distance.
The other type of seam near a pass occurs on an outgoing tide where bay water meets the Gulf water. There is usually a distinct color change that defines an area where the west-flowing bay water contacts the north or south currents in the Gulf.
This color change marks an area where gamefish can ambush schools of discombobulated bait washed out with the tide. Places like this, where sight feeders overlap with scent feeders, consistently produce fish for kayak anglers willing to paddle into the Gulf on a calm day.
Florida creeks and rivers also have currents, and they’re ripping along right now. In the dry season, they can be moving so slow it’s not obvious to a casual observer. Many of the smaller creeks popular with kayak anglers often flow along with a noticeable current that kayakers deal with as they are pushed toward or away from their target spot.
It’s basically shoreline features that create seams in a slow-moving creek. The rocks and stumps along the bottom of a creek also create seams, but they’re unseen from above. We all recognize that points, pockets and ledges hold predatory fish. In addition to providing ambush sites, these features also create seams where currents flow. Find a spot with structure, currents and seams and you’re in a good place to find feeding fish.
But remember that one or two factors rarely determine success. Sure, things like location, structure, currents and seams are important. But less obvious things like daylight, barometer, temperature, depth and wind direction also affect an angler.
Now factor in tackle, line weight, lure choice, hook size and amount of weight and its easy to see why it takes a lifetime to integrate all these variables. Professional guides who spend hundreds of long days on the water have a head start. But even they will tell you that anyone who thinks he’s learned it all is delusional.
We try to make each trip an educational experiment by trying something new and taking notice of these factors to see if they apply. We sure hope they help folks catch more fish, because it’s good for what ails ya.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
