Ever wonder how a good cook gets that nice browned sear on scallops without overcooking them? It’s really not that hard. Really, it just takes two things: Proper prep and a super-hot pan.
First you have to decide what kind of scallops you’re going to be cooking. There are several options to choose from. Bay scallops are small (thumbnail size) and may be wild-caught or farm-raised. Sea scallops are quite a bit larger and are always wild-harvested. You may be able to find diver-caught sea scallops, which are collected with less damage to the environment.
The trick when buying any scallop is to avoid any containing sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP). This chemical additive is used to extend the shelf life of the delicate meat and also to keep it from drying out. However, STPP will keep your scallops wet while cooking, and wetness is the enemy of browning. It also contributes a slight soapy flavor to the scallop.
You can get fresh jumbo sea scallops at just about any good seafood market. Fresh scallops are usually sold dry-packed in what looks similar to a paint can. There are also several frozen options out there. More often than not, people are eating previously frozen scallops and don’t mind doing so. Frozen scallops are much more widely available than fresh ones, so that’s what most of us are used to.
The freezing process is disruptive to meats, especially delicate ones like scallops and other shellfish. Ice crystals form in the muscle cells, cutting the cell walls. When the shellfish is thawed, a lot of this water leaks out. More is lost during the cooking process. It’s call purge.
The best way I have found to expel the purge is to thaw the scallops between several layers of paper towels and allow the towels to draw out the water. I recommend the scallops spend at least 12 hours in the fridge between the towels before you cook them.
You will find the towels soaked and the scallops will have a drier feel to them. They should feel a bit tacky to the touch, somewhat similar to what dry-packed fresh scallops feel like. However, if the scallops have been soaked in STPP, they will still have that mild soap taste.
I will always recommend spending the money to get the fresh scallops over frozen. But sometimes fresh just isn’t available, so if you got to have scallops, you have to use frozen. Just take the time to prep them a day before you cook them. It makes all the difference in the world when it comes time to cook them.
Now, to get that sear. Whether your scallops started out fresh or frozen, it’s key to have a super hot pan and drop them in without any oil for the first minute. Then add either whole butter or cooking oil, which will help with the sear but also help the scallops release from the pan.
Nobody wants to see what would have been a nice brown sear stuck to the pan, but that’s what you’ll get by trying to flip them when they aren’t ready. Just be patient and they will release themselves. Shake the pan after a couple minutes and see if they have released. If not, try adding a bit more butter or oil to help encourage them to release so you can flip them over and sear the other side.
After flipping, I let them sear for about a minute then turn the stove off, letting the heat from the pan finish cooking the scallops. They come out just fine, with a nice textured sear on the outside and a medium temperature on the inside.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
