After a warm winter, our weather is moving towards more hot summer days even though it’s still spring. As temperatures warm, insects (including mosquitoes) get more active and feed the smaller fish and frogs that bass love to eat. Frogs like the same bugs that bluegill feed on, and they’re a favorite meal for bass this time of year.
Frogs are easy for bass to catch. They are slower than small fish and have no fins or spines, making them easy to swallow. We fish plastic worms on the bottom for bass all winter. But when spring comes, it’s fun to switch to frogs and enjoy the aggressive surface strikes they draw. Just listen while you’re on the water — the frogs will tell you when they’re around and active. Keep in mind, it’s mating season for them.
Many brands of frog lures come in various sizes and colors. Some are hollow and float. Still others are pre-rigged with double hooks, but we feel the gap is not wide enough for a consistent hook-up. Beware of those made of a type of plastic that will eat up your other plastic and the box they’re stored in.
Our favorite frog imitations are the Zoom Horny Toads. They come in a variety of colors, but we usually stick to watermelon seed or watermelon red. Horny Toads are less than a buck each in a five-pack.
We rig them weedless with a 5/0 wide gap hook that ensures a solid hookset. It’s important to just barely stick the point of the hook into the frog’s back. Too deep, and the hook will not deploy. Too shallow, and it will pop out on every cast. Practice will show the best way for your style of fishing.
Cast a weedless frog onto the shore or floating vegetation. If you hold the rod tip high and gently work the tip of the rod, the frog will hop or crawl off the bank and across the weeds where bass await. The fish holed up under the weeds will see the roots above them move and begin tracking the frog.
Their aggressive strikes will surprise you even when you are expecting them. Bass often blast up through the vegetation as the frog is moving across it. Remember to try to wait two beats (count them — one, two) after the strike before setting the hook. We find many bass will have already hooked themselves with their violent strikes.
On TV shows, the pros use these Horny Toad lures like buzz baits. They retrieve the lure quickly along the surface in open water, allowing the legs to create a lot of commotion. Speaking only for ourselves, we don’t get many strikes using this technique.
Instead, we rely on a finesse approach. We do our best to make it look like an actual frog that just happened to fall or jump into the water. As it tries to swim away, it becomes an easy meal. This technique works best during the early and late hours when frogs are most active.
During the middle of the day, we add a tiny bullet weight in front of the hook. This forces the frog to dive to the bottom faster and stay there longer during the retrieve. Other than that, you fish it the same. Bass will notice this deep presentation as it moves along the bottom, bumps into logs, and stirs up mud down there. Who knows — it may even be mistaken for a crayfish on the bottom.
In 2016, the FWC recently overhauled the limits and size requirements for bass in Florida. Gone are the old regulations that varied from north to south. Now, anyone can legally harvest five bass per day, but only one may exceed 16 inches in length.
These regulations are designed to encourage the harvest of more small male bass and protect the larger females. This will allow more food and habitat for breeding fish. We still practice catch and release with bass and hope you will too. All our fish populations are under a lot of pressure, so please limit your kill, don’t kill your limit.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
