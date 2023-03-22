Like a saltwater bass

Snook are a Charlotte Harbor favorite that can be caught from shore or from a boat.

 WaterLine file photo

I know a lot of Southwest Florida anglers are happy to see snook season open again. Snook are a great fish to catch and eat. I think one of the big reasons anglers value them so highly is because they can be caught in so many ways and so many different areas. That, and the fact that they’re delicious.

As ambush predators, snook are primarily found around structure. They’re very fond of pilings, seawalls, dropoffs and mangrove shorelines, although they can also be found over open grassy flats or even bare sand sometimes. Catching snook isn’t hard. If you can catch largemouth bass, you can catch snook. They’re very similar in habits. And like bass, it takes dedication to hook big ones consistently.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments