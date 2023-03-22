I know a lot of Southwest Florida anglers are happy to see snook season open again. Snook are a great fish to catch and eat. I think one of the big reasons anglers value them so highly is because they can be caught in so many ways and so many different areas. That, and the fact that they’re delicious.
As ambush predators, snook are primarily found around structure. They’re very fond of pilings, seawalls, dropoffs and mangrove shorelines, although they can also be found over open grassy flats or even bare sand sometimes. Catching snook isn’t hard. If you can catch largemouth bass, you can catch snook. They’re very similar in habits. And like bass, it takes dedication to hook big ones consistently.
When I’m snook fishing from a pier, I prefer a longer and heavier rod, like a 10-20 or 15–25 class from 7.5 to 8 feet long. A long rod gives me leverage to keep the fish out of the pilings, where they quickly cut lines on oysters or barnacles, and a beefy stick allows me to apply lots of pressure to the fish.
But ultra-heavy line isn’t necessary — 20-pound braid on a 3000 or 4000 size reel is fine. I usually use my tarpon setup, which is an 8-foot 15–25 Star Stellar Lite and a 6000 Penn Conflict with 50-pound braid. It’s a bit of overkill (most of the time).
I usually use 40-pound fluorocarbon leader for snook. They lack sharp teeth but their rough jaws will shred line quickly with their violent headshakes. You can go heavier or lighter, depending how saucy you’re feeling. Because snook are often found around bridge and dock lights, I don’t like mono leaders — too visible in the water. The one exception is if you’re fishing on the bottom.
Snook can be caught any time of day or night, but they’re mostly nocturnal. Certainly more bigger fish (10 pounds or better) are hooked well after dark. When fishing from shore or pier, fishing from sunset to sunrise is your best chance. It seems that noise bothers them, so as car and foot traffic slows, they get more active. You are fishing close to the pilings and shadow lines cast by the structure. A wide variety of natural and artificial baits can work, but I like big swimbaits for this type of fishing.
Most anglers will tell you that to catch snook from a boat, you need a vessel that floats in very shallow water and has a trolling motor. This is true if you want to catch snook during daylight hours when it’s convenient for you. But if you are willing to be a night owl and travel, there are key places where you can find snook that can be caught from a boat that drafts a couple feet or has no trolling motor.
In the spring there are a lot of fish in the upper Peace River and all the Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda canals. An effective technique seldom used in these areas is trolling. A lipped lure that will dive no more than 3 feet, such as a Bomber 14 or 15 series, Rapala X-Rap 10 or a Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnow will work beautifully here.
In a canal, just cast your lure 40 feet behind the boat and troll it close to the docks or boats. The fish will come out to grab it as it goes by. Just remember they will do everything they can to get back to that structure — be ready to stop them right away or you won’t be catching many fish.
Handle every snook carefully. Every over-slot fish is female, and they’ll be spawning in just a few months. It’s up to us to be sure they live to reproduce. It’s very easy to handle them wrong. Lifting a snook by its lower jaw and not supporting the whole fish can result in a stretched or torn tendon in the isthmus.
That tendon is a crucial part of the way snook catch prey, and if it’s damaged the fish may swim off just fine but suffer starvation or malnutrition later. Ever see a big but very skinny snook? This is often how that happens. Take the time to resuscitate each fish. And if you’re fishing from land, always use a bridge net, not a bridge gaff.
Contrary to many beliefs, you don’t need whitebait to catch snook. Imagine that! They’ll happily eat shrimp, pinfish, cutbait and all sorts of other stuff.
Large snook (40 inches plus) actually become quite lazy and scavenge more than most anglers would believe. They have been caught with chicken and rib bones inside them. An old-timers’ favorite bait for big snook is a large mullet head or hold dead ladyfish fished right on the bottom under a dock or pier.
I use mostly 2/0 or 3/0 J-hooks. Always match your hook to the bait you are using, not the fish you are going after. A whole mullet requires a much larger hook than a medium shrimp.
Since snook are found in freshwater spots as well, freshwater shiners work very nicely. They don’t live long in salt water — maybe a couple of minutes — but it’s worth it to use them, especially if you’re pretty sure there’s a snook hanging out on a particular spot. A frantic shiner really gets their attention in a way few other baits can.
If the season is open and you’re taking one home for dinner, measure carefully. Pinch the tail and measure from the snout to the end of the tail. It’s got to be 28 to 33 inches, and believe me when I tell you that the man is not going to accept excuses if your fish wasn’t measured right. Don’t forget that you’ll need a $10 snook permit if you need a license — even a free shore fishing license.
Be sure to remove every bit of skin from the fillets. Snook skin is bitter and nasty, and even a small shred of it will ruin the delicate flavor of this fine fish. It’s almost a waste to heavily spice a snook fillet. Just treat it simply (frying in beer batter is oh so good) and enjoy it for what it is. Happy fishing, and good luck.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.