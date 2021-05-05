It’s a great time of year to be on the water, and evidently everybody knows it. There seems to be very little difference between the weekday and weekend boat ramp traffic anymore. No matter where you go to launch, all the parking lots are crowded and a trailer is jackknifed in the ramp holding everyone up.
Of course, crowded ramps mean crowded waters. To get to your fishing grounds, you must navigate the gauntlet of boats that are sitting on every point, hole, cut, creek mouth — and of course also anchored in the middle of channels where you need to run. But when you get to your spot, it’s peaceful solitude, right?
I was poling a client around a little key in the back of Bull Bay a couple of days ago, casting to snook and reds (and catching a few). Suddenly two personal watercraft came around the point of the key, almost close enough to spray us with roostertail water. I had a 22-foot “spear” in my hand at the time and I was very tempted to use it.
PWCs blasting around the backcountry? C’mon, man — the tower boats and mullet fishermen running the shorelines blowing the fish out are bad enough! Don’t you want to head out to the Intracoastal and jump some wakes, or maybe run circles around the sailboats?
Despite it all, clients have enjoyed some good fishing lately. Snook of all sizes have been moving around and eating their way to the beaches. Baitfish patterns and poppers have both been producing well. There is nothing more fun than catching fish on topwaters. Remember, don’t set the hook on the “blow up” — keep working the popper until you actually feel the fish.
Lots of smaller snook in the 12- to 15-inch range are really aggressive right now, and well-placed flies to the 20- to 25-inch fish are getting bit as well. We have had several eats from fish in the 30-inch range and a couple in the 35-plus, but haven’t yet had a chance to see them up close and personal. Operator error, disbelief, mangrove roots and strong fish have been the culprits there.
Redfish have even been amiable as of late. I wouldn’t say they’re feeding aggressively by any means, but a well-placed fly has a good chance of getting followed and eaten.
It’s no secret that stealth is more important than anything else when sight fishing. If the fish you are hunting spots you or senses you, the game is over. Stay back as far as you can while still being able to identify fish and accurately cast. The farther the better. It will make a difference, I guarantee. If you are in a boat, try to keep watching and casting ahead of the boat to increase your stealth factor.
Schools of bait are continuing showing up in the Harbor and bays right now. This will always bring other desirable, catchable species in as well. Cobia, mackerel, jacks and of course those pesky tarpon are moving in. There seem to be lots of tarpon in the passes and a few roaming the beaches, but the wind and swells have been keeping the water too dirty to see well on the beach. Maybe by the time this column comes out, that will have changed.
Pine island Sound has been the best bet for finding a tarpon to cast a fly at. You may find them laid up in the holes on the grass flats or rolling along the edge of channels. Have your 10 to 12 weights ready; there are some big fish back there. We have put a couple in the air using the old standard purple-and-black 2/0 Puglisi pattern. They were long-distance releases, but to see these fish go airborne at the end of your line is spectacular!
The bycatch has been great also. While fishing for trout on deeper grassflats, you may have a school of angry jacks storm by. That’s always a welcome sight (and sound) on my boat. The surface of the water will suddenly turn white with water being thrown everywhere. Big pops, pushes and crashes ensue in the frenzy as these bullies eat their way through a flat.
You have to love jacks. They wake up mad every morning and stay that way all day long. Every once in a while they will silently sneak up on you. My client Kris found this out on a recent trip.
While casting for trout, an 8- or 9-pound jack crushed her offering and made the drag sing. I think she had to make at least 10 trips around the boat — avoiding her husband, myself, the poling platform and trolling motor — while this fish dragged her around in circles. Kris also caught a nice red, several trout and mackerel. She ended up with eight species in all, as I remember.
Grab your gear, a friend, a kid or give me a call and go fish! Bring your patience, and if you have any extra, could I borrow some? I’ve been running a little low lately.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
