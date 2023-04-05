I’m in need of a new pair of sunglasses. It’s been about 10 years now since I have had to buy a pair. The lenses are finally starting to break down from use, sunscreen, gas and whatever other abuse I put them through on a daily basis. I would just replace the lenses, which I have done once before (due to a client sitting on them), but of course my favorite style has been discontinued.
Back searching the market I go. I have used all the big-name brands — Smith, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa (my least favorite) — and finally settled on Kaenon, which nobody has heard of. They have always had great customer service and a wraparound style of frames with a great polycarbonate lens that I love.
This isn’t a sales pitch. It just so happened that when started to look for a new pair of shades, I started thinking how so many clients didn’t have a good pair of polarized sunglasses when they stepped on the boat. So when I find another pair to purchase, I’ll buy two, so I have a backup pair for me or a loaner for a client in need.
Why does it matter, you ask? Because if you can’t see the fish, it’s harder to catch the fish. Pretty simple.
Sight fishing in a broad sense may be defined as casting to a swirl or wake, or even a sand hole that looks promising — or maybe that slightly darker spot on the grass that may and may not be a log. These are all visual cues that urge us to make a cast in that direction.
Then as the water clears a little with the tide or the sun gets a little higher in the sky, it’s like the bright lights have just hit a dark stage at the beginning of a play or concert. All the players are there to see. The trick is to see the fish before the fish sees you!
Normally the easiest fish to see is a moving fish. There is lots of stuff out there that may look like a fish: That limb or log we talked about, grass or moss at just the right angle, a carelessly flung bottle or beer can.
But these things don’t move. If it moves, it more than likely has a tail and a mouth. Pro tip: A fish eats from the end where the mouth is. Get the fly to that end and good things can happen. That’s easier to do when you can see the fish.
It’s easy to get locked into looking at an area that is easy to see. Good light, no glare, light sand, whatever the case may be. But don’t get tunnel vision. You know the fish aren’t there; you can see that.
Instead, force yourself to look ahead and through the tough spots in the glare. It takes practice, but you’ll find them. You can sit and wait for a fish to swim right through “your zone,” but the odds are against that happening within a reasonable amount of time. By then the light changes and you can’t see there anymore either.
Speaking of light changing (that’s a quality segue right there), the angle at which the light hits the water makes a big difference in what and how you can see. That new pair of polarized sunglasses I’m now shopping for might just do the trick.
If you are in a spot that you think might be holding fish but the glare is bad, try tilting your head just a little to one side or the other. Tilting your head, or more to the point, tilting your polarized sunglasses, may bend that light enough to see through that glare just a little better.
Changing your angle by getting higher helps a lot. Standing on the elevated bank of a lake or stream, a dock or pier, a casting platform or poling platform will, in most cases, make the view spectacular. But don’t forget if you are elevated and can really see the fish, the fish can see you easier too. Oh, why is there always a downside?
Seeing into moving water, like a trout stream, is different than gazing out over a grassflat or lake. When you are trying to find a trout that may be lying in the deeper water of a moving stream, you will need light and what we call a window.
Many times, the surface of the water will be broken with braids and currents, but as you keep looking you will find clear spots, or windows, that will move downstream sometimes several feet. These windows will allow you to see to the bottom and to pick up the shape of the fish enough to enable you to adjust a cast to make a presentation.
Sometimes in the salt you will find a similar scenario. Waves on the beach can become a window for peering through. Looking through the wave face will often give you great vision as to what’s below.
The red tide has backed off for the moment, so it’s time to hit the water with a handful of flies, your favorite rod, and of course your trusty polarized shades.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
