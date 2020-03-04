Our long-term way of life — locally, but also on this planet — is at risk if we can’t work out a better balance of our use or abuse of our environments. If you monitor any form of media these days, we are hearing about climate changes, sea level rise, water quality, etc. Some of this is hype, but not all of it. We have real challenges and they are very expensive to deal with.
It’s more than we can deal with at one time, but we need to get started. We can’t afford to fix everything; yet at the same time we can’t just ignore things and expect them to just go away. We ignored issues for far too long, and it just costs more to deal with them now. Those costs are not just monetary — there are costs to our environments, and in quality of our lives. Let’s seek some equilibrium and figure out how to stop contributing to our problems.
Let’s start with beach renourishment. To be frank: It was foolish to build on the shifting sand of barrier islands. We can blame rising seas and all, but barrier islands have never been and never will be stable! The old-timers laughed when this started. But the money was too good. Now that it’s done, how can we deal with this enormous problem? We understand the need to save private property, but how can we justify the costs to taxpayers and to the environment?
It really gets complicated when one property is about fall into the Gulf, but his neighbor’s is high and dry for now. Charlotte County invested the money and time to educate its citizens and our project is going along as well as can be. All their meetings and planning are paying off. Sarasota County failed to do this and now has huge last-minute problems with who is paying for what.
The projects are underway, dredges are on site, and Sarasota County is dealing with big bills and shocked property owners. Numerous property owners opted out, so the remaining ones got increased bills. How bad can that be? How about $15,000 to $20,000 a year for seven years! Also, these problems can take other funding options they previously qualified for off the table. Now it’s scramble to make it happen and pay for it. This could affect Charlotte County’s costs, since the deal was to share staging expenses. Hopefully they can work things out.
How can we sustain the huge costs of beach renourishment? We’re looking at $20 million every few years in an attempt to stop natural processes. Is spending millions on shifting sand sustainable? How long will fresh-pumped sands remain in place? One storm can erode away millions of dollars’ worth of sand.
In the meantime, natural surf habitats that supported an important fishery are going to be destroyed again. They still haven’t recovered from our last renourishment. This new sand isn’t the same as natural beach sand — it has much more silty sediment and stirs up easier. It also shifts faster.
Water quality is necessary for fishing but also crucial for most life forms. When are we going to learn that it is necessary for us to mitigate the growth of our ever-increasing population if we are to maintain our quality of life?
Better fishery management is desired, but so many factors need to be addressed for waters to sustain more fish. I want hatcheries to help recovery from disasters like red tides, but waters must be able to support this life. Otherwise we’re just throwing fish (and money) in the garbage.
How do we maintain our environment better? Wetlands, marshes and flats areas all have been trashed. Seagrasses are being covered and smothered by algae. These areas are the nurseries where our fish grow up, and also contribute water filtering and oxygen. How can we find balance here? Why is algae replacing our critical habitat seagrasses?
The few old-timers still alive who settled here and saw our waters before dredging and filling all agree that we have serious problems. A lot of people, both in government and the private sector, seem to believe that we can solve our problems with money from more development and growth.
But growth is not the answer — in fact, it’s the source of our problems. I’m not saying we have to end development. I’m pointing out that we must mitigate the wastes and impacts created by more new people, and we need to slow down until we figure out how. Right now, Florida is dealing with severe water quality challenges, yet still allowing new growth on septic systems near wetlands. And people can’t understand why we have problems? Here’s your sign.
Please start educating yourselves and help our leaders do a better job of sustaining our piece of paradise while we can. We have to slow our damage, or else it’s time to start packing.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
