While giving the RV its regular cleaning after last using it, I found myself paying more attention to what and how I was cleaning than ever before. Having some people from outside of our immediate family inside the RV had made me think that a full sterilization was in order. After all, the RV is our safe haven right now for getting away and staying self-contained.
My regular job has me working from home, and the news is constantly inundating me with COVID-19 stats, so it’s hard not to take everything I hear and apply it to my normal routine. I want to ensure I’m doing what is best for me and my family. That has carried over to simple things like cleaning the RV, even though no one has been in it in almost a month.
I took time out of my early work schedule the other day to go brave the lines at the grocery store in hopes of finding some Lysol wipes. Fortunately, they did have a few tubs on the shelf, along with a notice you could only buy two of these items. I grabbed two along with a few other items that we needed and headed back to the house.
At lunchtime, I took one of those tubs of wipes and headed out to the RV to do some serious wiping down of everything that you could possibly put your hands on. By the time I was done, you could smell how clean the inside of that RV was.
After all the times that I have cleaned this RV, I have never paid more attention to it than I did this time. This virus crisis has made me so aware of doing the right things to prevent spread that it has literally started to drive my behavior. Cleaning the RV is just one of the tasks that we do on a regular basis that has now taken on more meaning. Even though my wife and I show no signs or symptoms from the virus, I just felt a thorough cleaning was in order.
With both Missy and I working from home, we consider the RV our means of escape on the weekend. Just this morning we were talking about packing up after work and heading out to the St. John’s River near Lake Monroe for an evening. We would be by ourselves with no one coming into the RV — how’s that for social distancing? Why not take time to get away and spend an evening just getting away from the house?
I am very much an outdoor, active type of person who likes crowds and sports. This isolation has me ready to get out and do something — anything! — albeit within the confines of the restrictions that are being laid down by government officials.
Spending an evening in the RV is just the cure for Missy and me. Put the boat behind it, do a little fishing, and spend the day doing something other than staring at the walls. With baseball shut down, I have noticed lesser crowds around town (Lakeland), which is where the Detroit Tigers hold spring training. Many of the RV sites around this area have cleared out early. People have chosen to go back to their main residence rather than stay here in Florida.
On the upside of things, the price of diesel fuel has dropped considerably. That is a good thing, as I ran the tank down quite a bit on the last trip we used it on. Filling it up now will save roughly 50 cents a gallon — almost $50 on a fill-up. That’s not bad and something I plan on taking advantage of while fuel prices are down. We all know they won’t stay there long once the economy gets rolling again.
Here’s hoping this virus is contained, controlled and defeated as soon as possible so we can all get back to a normal way of life. Until then, be safe, be smart, and travel responsibly if you are using your RV these days. My wife and I will be on the road, but we’ll be smart about it at the same time.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
