Those of you who have fished offshore in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a couple years will probably recall that back in 2013, federal fisheries regulators removed the requirement to for reef anglers to have a venting tool with them. The state followed suit the next year. That requirement was enacted in 2008, along with other reef fish gear rules (anglers must use non-offset circle hooks made of a metal besides stainless steel and must possess dehooking devices).
Well, now that rule might be coming back — this time as an act of Congress, not a NOAA regulation. Here’s a press release I got from the America Sportfishing Association:
Bipartisan effort drops a lifeline to fish reeled up from the deep
A coalition of recreational fishing and boating organizations is lauding the introduction of the DESCEND Act by Congressmen Garret Graves (R-La.) and Jared Huffman (D-Calif.). The DESCEND Act of 2019, or the “Direct Enhancement of Snapper Conservation and the Economy through Novel Devices Act of 2019,” would require commercial and recreational fishermen to possess a descending device rigged and ready for use or venting tool when fishing for reef fish in Gulf of Mexico federal waters.
The recreational fishing and boating community has long advocated for the use of descending devices to reduce the mortality rate of prized reef fish such as snapper and grouper. When deep-water fish (more than 30 feet) are brought rapidly to the surface, they experience barotrauma — a condition where a buildup of gas pressure in their bodies makes it difficult or impossible to swim back down. If a fisherman releases the fish due to size, season or bag limit restrictions and the fish does not survive, this is a dead discard or wasted fish.
A descending device is a weighted hook, lip clamp, or box that will hold the fish while it is lowered to a sufficient depth to recover from the effects of barotrauma and release the fish. A venting tool is a sharpened, hollow device capable of penetrating the abdomen of a fish in order to release the excess gas pressure in the body cavity when a fish is retrieved from depth.
Possession of descending devices on board is required in other parts of the country, including several West Coast states and, starting next year pending final regulatory approval, in South Atlantic federal waters. However, similar regulatory action in the Gulf of Mexico has been held up due to concerns that such action would make ineligible an impending $30 million project related to barotrauma reduction, funded through the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration program.
The DESCEND Act would break through this bureaucratic roadblock by both allowing the $30 million project to proceed and requiring possession of descending devices or venting tools.
“Given the economic and cultural importance of fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, we should be doing all we can to ensure the conservation of these fisheries,” said Mike Leonard, vice president of government affairs for the American Sportfishing Association. “Improving the survival of released fish has long been a sportfishing industry priority. We strongly support the DESCEND Act, and appreciate Reps. Graves and Huffman for their continued leadership on marine conservation policy.”
“The huge economic impact of the Gulf of Mexico reef fish fishery depends on an abundance of fish and fishing opportunities. We commend this bipartisan effort led by Congressmen Graves and Huffman for tackling wanton waste of America’s fishery resources,” said Jeff Angers, president of the Center for Sportfishing Policy. “By following simple best practices such as the use of descending devices and venting tools, recreational and commercial fishermen can do a little extra to return alive many more fish to their deep-water homes.”
“Discard mortality and commercial bycatch are significant, hidden drains on our marine resources that must be confronted by all stakeholders and this legislation is a targeted effort that aims to decrease the impact of recreational angling on important species,” said Ted Venker, conservation director for Coastal Conservation Association. “No one likes to throw back a fish, see it float off and know that it’s a wasted fish. Given the availability and effectiveness of descending devices to address one of the main factors impacting the availability of many species, particularly red snapper, this legislation makes sense and hopefully leads to greater awareness of the need to reduce all sources of discard and bycatch mortality.”
• • • • • • • • •
Now, I can already hear a bunch of you groaning. Nobody likes to take time to descend or vent a ballooned-out fish, and some anglers claim that sending fish back down puts a damper on the bite. But look at the alternative: A bunch of wasted dead fish, floating off into the sunset. That’s no good. There’s already heavy competition for these fish. The more we can avoid wasting, the better.
I took part in a Sea Grant study of descending gear several years ago. It was really tough work; we had to go out and catch as many reef fish as we could. Time and time again, we dropped baits down to the bottom and forced our weary arms to reel up fish. Then we just sent them back to the bottom. Wash, rinse, repeat. And the bite seemed pretty steady to me, despite the parade of grouper, snapper and porgies returning to the reef.
We tried dropping bloated fish back down with several different devices. The one that worked best was a clever little number called a SeaQualizer. It works sort of like a BogaGrip, clamping onto the lip of a fish. When it’s dropped overboard (fish included) on a weighted line, it pops open at a predetermined depth and releases the now-recompressed fish. Then you reel it back up.
My suggestion would be to carry both a SeaQualizer on a dedicated rod and a venting tool. When the bite is hot and heavy, you’ll have too many fish coming over the rail for the SeaQualizer to keep up. Also, somebody has to man that rod to send fish back down. If the bite is good, it’ll be hard to find a volunteer. In those instances, vent away.
Should this bill pass — and it’s far from guaranteed — I view it as a positive thing. Yes, it’s a bit of a hassle to take care of your fish. Yes, you should already be doing it anyway, since every released fish that dies is one that won’t be there for later. And laws don’t really force anybody to do anything. But it should help serve as a reminder to everyone that these fish are a valuable and limited resource, and that we should be treating them that way.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
