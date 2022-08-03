Ain’t it great to be retired? All that time on our hands that we never, ever had before. We get coffee discounts at our favorite fast-food joint. We see doctors so frequently, they call us by name and ask how our pets are doing. We wield our DVR remotes like Obi-Wan Kenobi’s light saber, expertly pausing “Wheel of Fortune” when the kids call.

Yes, fellow Boomers, life is good. But perhaps the best part is that (aside from the aforementioned doctor appointments) our weekly schedule is wide open for outside adventure. However, some days are more “senior-friendly” than others.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments