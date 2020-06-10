Anyone who has ever fly fished knows what it is like to make a bad presentation with the fly. You may have done everything else just right — spotted the fish or a target area, made a clean back cast and then thrown an absolute laser of a forward cast, only to be 10 feet off the target. Whoops!
In some cases this won’t matter, but if you’re sight-fishing clear shallow water, it will matter a lot. In flats fishing, a little mistake can quickly and greatly lower your odds catching that fish. The best chance you have of catching any fish is on the first cast.
I had a couple clients from Georgia on the bow of the boat today. They found out in a hurry that our tarpon, snook and redfish don’t wait around long if you make too many false casts, and rarely give second chances if you miss your target and then try again. You can almost see the smirks on their fishy faces as they just slide away under the mangroves or bolt off in a cloud of mud.
Then, of course, there are those days when you miss the target by 10 feet but the fish chases it down. Or you may drop the fly on its tail, and instead of blowing out, will turn around and eat it. We all love those days, but they don’t come around too often.
One of the problems that some clients have is that they fish only a few times a year. Naturally, they’re a little rusty when it comes to casting or reading and reacting to the different scenarios they may face in a day of sight-fishing. That’s OK — you fish when you can and have fun. But I have a technique for those folks.
I know it may sound silly, but during the drive down from New York, or while you’re sitting and waiting for your flight, think about as many of these situations as you can and focus on how to approach them. Don’t worry about what’s going on at the office or if you closed the garage door — it’s time to fish. This is as much a part of your preparation as is practicing your casting and packing your sunscreen. Call your guide ahead of time, or at least ask some “what do I do if” questions when you get on the boat.
Another thing you should do is to have a routine when you get on the bow. It should be something that is so consistent that it becomes second nature. It should start with the fly in hand and end in a well-presented fly. The whole thing comes down to the angler’s ability and experience, but having a routine makes it a lot easier to keep the “tarpon fever” shakes away.
I have always said that I would rather be lucky than good any day. However, I find the more I practice the luckier I get. So I have a place for you to start: A list that you can look over to help you on your way to your own routine on the bow. Some of these points have been discussed in prior columns, but it never hurts to repeat them. It also wouldn’t hurt for you to clip this list out and keep it someplace handy.
Right now you may want to go to the beach for a stroll. Take your 6 or 8 weight and some small white flies like Schminnows, Lazer Minnows, DT Variations, or other baitfish patterns and look for snook along the shore. The snook have been very willing to play, and some nice fish have been eating the fly.
Tarpon have been in full swing also. There are lots of fish around. The trick is finding some that haven’t been chased all over the place. Areas in Pine Island sound have been holding tarpon, and there are fish in 5 to 30 feet of water off the beaches. Gear up with both floating and intermediate lines to help cover your bases for water depth. Baitfish and crab patterns have been working well.
Fishing in the backcountry is good right now too. Tarpon time tends to keep a lot of people out of the mangroves and closer to the beach, so the snook and reds get a well-deserved rest. But if you get bored or frustrated with tarpon, the water is still clear and sight-fishing has been good.
Sight-fishing is a combination of hunting and fishing, and it takes many things to fall into place to make it happen consistently. Whether your target is redfish, permit, bonefish or bluegill, come up with a routine that you will use every time and be able to adjust at any moment. In the case of giant tarpon, you must do everything perfect. Actually, better than perfect, so you’d better be lucky too.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to get casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
