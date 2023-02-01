Tarpon
Shutterstock photo

Fishing tournaments have a long history in Southwest Florida. The ones that have been most successful and long-lived have been home-grown, run by and fished by folks who live here and have local credibility.

Florida also has a long history of carpetbaggers — outsiders who look at what we have and see a chance to turn it into opportunity for themselves, cutting out the locals and hauling the cash back to wherever they call home. Having been taken before, we’re now wiser to the game and on the lookout for these types.


Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

