Fishing tournaments have a long history in Southwest Florida. The ones that have been most successful and long-lived have been home-grown, run by and fished by folks who live here and have local credibility.
Florida also has a long history of carpetbaggers — outsiders who look at what we have and see a chance to turn it into opportunity for themselves, cutting out the locals and hauling the cash back to wherever they call home. Having been taken before, we’re now wiser to the game and on the lookout for these types.
So I’ll admit I’m not too broken up about the Sport Fishing Championship announcing they’ve “postponed” a series of three tarpon tournaments planned for this spring. The announcement follows a meeting with local fishing guides associations, which did not go well for the SFC, as shown by this release issued Jan. 19:
• • • • • • • • • •
Public statement regarding the proposed Sport Fishing Championship Tarpon Championship Series
On January 18, 2023, members of the Florida Keys guiding community, the Boca Grande guiding community, and representatives from science and education organizations met with the owners and producers of the Sport Fishing Championship (SFC), a for-profit, made for television tournament scheduled for spring 2023 in Islamorada, Punta Gorda and Sarasota.
As a result of this meeting, the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association (FKFGA), the Lower Keys Guides Association (LKGA), and Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association (BGFGA) affirm their partnership in opposition to the SFC’s proposed TCS entirely and unequivocally.
Our organizations strongly maintain that there is no place for a tarpon tournament designed for television in our communities. The concept of the TCS was developed without the input of local stakeholders, resource managers and fisheries scientists, the very professionals who understand the complex sensitive nature of the resource best, and who have the most invested in its health, balance and sustainability.
Instead, SFC conceived the TCS on a for-profit basis, to make money from the exploitation of a shared resource, and has done so without local stakeholder input. We maintain that yesterday’s meeting was an 11th hour attempt to remedy inherent flaws and community opposition, and failed to address the core issue: That local guides were never consulted or listened to regarding their interests or concerns about a for-profit, unaccountable, highly visible media product that impacts the resource on which they, and indeed, their communities depend.
This flaw is unfixable. It has already occurred and will always conflict with our position that we do not want this tournament and believe its impact is contrary to the interests of conservation and local stakeholder-driven management.
At this moment, fishermen, scientists and policymakers are making great strides to work together to establish trust and find solutions to the challenges facing our marine resources. The shared interest approach to fisheries management, science-based strategy, and resolute stakeholder leadership are making enormous impacts.
The mission to conserve and protect the resource we love and depend on has never been clearer, nor the need to do so more urgent. At this time, events such as the TCS are wholly undesired by those engaged in this effort.
On behalf of the FKFGA, LKGA and BGFGA, and their members, partners and supporters, we call upon the SFC to abandon their ill-conceived, unsupported and highly impactful Tarpon Championship Series.
We are resolved in our opposition to the SFC and will work with our members, partners, elected officials and relevant government agencies to resist the TCS in an maturation and continue advocating for science-supported, local stakeholder-driven conservation of our marine resources.
Sincerely,
Ted Wilson, Commodore, FKFGA
Andrew Tipler, President, LKGA
Waylon Mills, President, BGFGA
• • • • • • • • • •
Then, on Jan. 30, the SFC posted this on their website:
• • • • • • • • • •
Dear friends of SFC,
We have decided to postpone the SFC Tarpon Championship in Islamorada (March 28-30), Punta Gorda (April 4-6) and Sarasota (April 20-23). SFC remains committed to working alongside local stakeholders on tournaments that showcase world-class fisheries, history, communities, competition and conservation.
Over the past couple of weeks, Sport Fishing Championship has had the pleasure of working with the leaders of the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association, Lower Keys Fishing Guides Association, Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association and various conservation partners on the SFC Tarpon Championship. We sincerely appreciate their leadership, and look forward to future collaboration on the sport we all love.
Mark Neifeld
CEO & Commissioner, Sport Fishing Championship
• • • • • • • • • •
If the SFC or anybody else wants to host an event in our towns, on our waters, they would be well-advised to involve the local angling community in the planning stages. Without that initial buy-in, it’s going to be a lot harder.
I understand tournaments are their business. But they need to understand that the fishery has been our business all along, and will remain so after their circus packs up and moves on. If what they offer doesn’t provide any value or benefit to our resources, then the answer is no.
