Now that the spawn has ended and the majority of our largemouths are in a feeding mode, the shallow water bite can be electric. If you are fortunate enough to be in an area where the shad have spawned and the bass are in feeding on them, you could be in for an unbelievable day of fishing.
Last weekend we were fishing up on the Harris chain of lakes. We found bass in one of two types of area. They were either on the outside edges of the grass lines where there was some submerged vegetation, or they were up shallow in calm water behind the grass lines.
In the shallow spots, I could see bass chasing balls of shad up and down the shoreline. They would blow up in front of you in one area, and seconds later they would be 20 feet down the bank just tearing those shad up. It became really obvious that the shad had spawned, and the bass were finding those shad fry and feeding like mad.
The trick was to get them off the shad they were chasing and get them to bite something that we were throwing. Two baits seemed to be working the best for me. The first was a gold-sided XCalibur shallow crankbait; the second was a spinnerbait with gold blades and a green pumpkin skirt. This skirt is a little different, though. It has gold foil strands in the skirt that make it very flashy when retrieved in slightly dingy water. This bait produced better, but both were effective.
It wasn’t hard to figure out where the bass were. They were showing themselves by constantly blowing up on the inside and outside of the grass lines. If we didn’t see any activity for 20 minutes or so, we would crank up and find some new water. Running that crankbait and spinnerbait around the edges of the grass was getting us opportunities to catch bass.
My usual go-to is the swimbait when the bass are on this kind of a bite. But strangely enough, I could not draw one bass on it. It got me thinking that maybe my lure was just too big. I’ve mentioned once or twice that I love to throw the Gambler Big EZ, which is a bigger bait. Big bait, big fish, right?
But the bass were feeding on shad that were no bigger than your pinky fingernail. So maybe the smaller crankbait and spinnerbait were more of a match for the shad they were chasing. Gambler does make a Little EZ and an even smaller TZ Swimmer that would probably have worked better in this situation.
I was running the boat parallel to the grass lines on the outside edge, and keeping the baits running parallel to the grass as well. Throwing that spinnerbait just inside the grass and letting it bang through some of it would trigger those bass to bite. If I paid attention, I could see the bass drive schools of bait up to the surface and just start to tear into them. If I was lucky enough to not be at the end of a cast, I could throw in that school of bait and a bite was all but guaranteed. However, they would never stay up long, and if I didn’t have a bait ready, I wouldn’t get bit.
• • • • • • • • • •
I wanted to take a minute to talk to everyone about the pandemic situation that were are in today. I have to be honest, it has not stopped my wife and me from going to the lake. I am happy that Gov. DeSantis has not shut down the boat ramps and allowed us to be able to get out and do something in the great outdoors.
Trust me, we are very cautious when we go to the boat ramp. My wife has a compromised immune system from the cancer she fought and continues to fight, but we take precautions to be safe. We never use the public facilities, even if they are open. We don’t touch any handrails at the ramps. Missy gets in the boat immediately after she gets out of the truck. I unhook the straps, put the plug in, and back her into the water. She picks me up after I park the truck and we are off.
Fishing gives us a chance to get out of the house after working from home all week. Fortunately, we have been able to keep our jobs and stay very busy through this tough time. The fishing just gives us a chance to get out of the house and still be somewhat quarantined.
If you are out fishing, try to keep yourselves as safe as you possibly can. Respect others’ safe social distance at the ramps and do your best to stay away from groups of people there as well. I know not everyone is adhering to those rules, but I’m trying to set a good example.
Fishing can give us a sense of normalcy if we all practice the rules set down to hopefully put an end to the spreading of this virus sooner rather than later. Until then, be safe and diligent in helping to end this horrible thing we have been hit with — but don’t let it scare you off the water.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
