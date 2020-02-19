Last week I was having a discussion with a non-boater about the location of a newly proposed oyster reef construction project in the Harbor. She pointed out that the reef would be placed in “shallow water,” but was puzzled when I asked “how shallow?” “In the shallows,” she repeated.
The conversation eventually meandered off in another direction as I was left wondering about just where this reef would be installed. She was probably left wondering what was wrong with a guy who can’t understand such a simple concept as “shallow water.”
That unsatisfying exchange illustrates an interesting point: Shallow water means different things to different people. The shallow end of my swimming pool is about 3.5 feet deep. To a flats fisherman who likes to sight fish on Charlotte Harbor, that’s pretty deep. On the other hand, a grouper angler may think 50 feet of water is pretty shallow. A marlin troller might consider 500 feet as pretty skinny water. Someone targeting swordfish would probably want 1,000 feet of depth or more.
But by almost anyone’s definition, there is a lot of shallow water in Charlotte Harbor. Most anglers would probably agree that much of the best fishing in the Harbor is found in the shallower waters around the edges, as opposed to the deeper water out in the middle. Yes, there is really good fishing for tarpon, shark, mackerel, cobia and a few other species mid-Harbor —but on a year-round and all-species basis, the shallows take the “best fishing” title.
Which brings us back to the question: Just what is considered shallow water?
Newcomers to fishing in Southwest Florida are often surprised by the numbers and size of fish that can be found in remarkably shallow water. There are times that slot-sized snook and redfish are found in water no more than a foot deep, and sometimes in half that depth.
Catching fish in such thin water requires specialized equipment and techniques. Since most boats won’t go in a foot or less of water, and since the fish found there tend to be more spooky than their cousins in deeper water, an industry based on producing shallow-draft and quiet fishing boats has developed in the last several decades.
Smaller, lighter boats float shallower than bigger, heavier boats, especially if their bottoms are relatively flat. That old aluminum jon boat that your grandpa used for duck hunting probably floated shallower than any of the flats skiffs on today’s market. However, it wasn’t very quiet, and it would jar your fillings loose if you had to cross a choppy Charlotte Harbor to get to the fishing grounds.
The designers of today’s shallow-water fishing rigs have to find a compromise between shallow draft, stealth, and seaworthiness in a chop. And of course, they all claim to have figured out the best possible compromise. Each offers exotic, lightweight materials shaped into magically efficient hullforms.
The marketing guys for some of these fishing boats make pretty strong claims about their shallow-water ability. “Floats in 8 inches of water,” and so on. Some of the claims are real head-scratchers when you actually see the boats in water. There’s no way some of those hulls float in water that shallow without removing a few things — things like people, engines and other stuff that you’ll probably want aboard when you’re actually using those boats.
But no matter how shallow your draft, there is water in Charlotte Harbor that’s still shallower. Which means that if you fish in the shallows, you will eventually go aground. Perhaps you’ll gently slide to a halt while you pushpole along a bar, or maybe you’ll bust your chin on the dash when you hit a sandbar at 30 knots, but you will go aground.
With apologies to my friend Robert Lugiewicz, who quoted a slightly different witticism in his Feb. 6 column here in WaterLine: There are only three types of Charlotte Harbor boaters: Those who have gone aground, those who will go aground, and those that are aground right now while you’re reading these words.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
