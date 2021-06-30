Beaches are popular in Florida — for us, as well as for beach-nesting birds who call the beach home. From March through August, shorebirds and seabirds scrape small nests in the sand, lay their eggs and raise their chicks.
Solitary nesters (snowy plovers, American oystercatchers and Wilson’s plovers) hatch downy young that are camouflaged. The chicks are precocial, meaning they aren’t helpless like songbird nestlings. They race and rest in the dunes and along the wrack line, feeding themselves small invertebrates and crustaceans. However, the flightless chicks are vulnerable to predators until they fledge.
In contrast to the solitary nesters, two species of seabirds — least terns and black skimmers — nest in noisy, active colonies on the beach. Tiny least terns fly all the way up from Brazil to nest here. These birds have a charming courtship ritual, in which the male offers a fish to a potential mate as he puffs his chest and dances around her. If she takes it, they mate.
Black skimmers fly just above the water with the lower part of their orange bill submerged. When it touches a fish, the upper bill snaps shut. Black skimmers are twice as large as least terns. Like the terns, both parents share in the care of their young.
We are fortunate to have a protected site here in Englewood at the end of Stump Pass Beach State Park for these threatened beach-nesting birds. This year we have a pair of Wilson’s plovers, 200 least terns and 185 black skimmers. The area is roped off to alert the public to keep out and give the birds their space.
There are a few things you can help these adorable birds to raise their young:
• Walk in the wet sand. Birds don’t read the signs and may nest outside the roped area. Defenseless chicks leave protected roped-off areas to explore their new world. If the birds become agitated, back off, or the terns will poop on you!
• Teach children not to chase or feed birds, which need to rest or tend their young. Birds disturbed from their nests for 10 minutes in the hot Florida sun can result in eggs dead from overheating, and untended chicks become easy pickings for predators such as crows.
• Leave fireworks at home. Fireworks are prohibited at Stump Pass Beach State Park. Fireworks set off within 1,000 feet of the colony will flush seabirds off their nests and can cause abandonment of chicks and eggs, resulting in death.
• Keep dogs off the beach and away from nesting areas. Pets are not allowed on the beach at Stump Pass Beach State Park. Dogs love Brohard Paw Park, a beach in Venice set aside especially for dogs and their owners.
• Enjoy the youth signs created by Englewood elementary school students to educate beachgoers about these birds.
Populations of beach-nesting birds have declined in Florida due primarily to habitat loss and human disturbance. If you would like to become a Barrier Island Parks Society (BIPS) bird steward, contact me at bipsbirds@gmail.com. We can all share the shore with beach-nesting birds — it just takes a little understanding and compassion for nature.
Mary Lundeberg is a local photographer and nature writer. Contact her at MaryLundeberg@gmail.com. See more of her photos at MaryLundeberg.com.
