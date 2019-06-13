Did you know that not all birds nest in trees? In our area, many seabirds scrape small nests in the sand, where they hatch downy young that can barely be seen.
The chicks of snowy plovers and Wilson’s plovers race and rest in the dunes and along the wrack line, feeding themselves small invertebrates such as insects and crustaceans. The flightless chicks are vulnerable to predators until they fledge at roughly 21 days, so both parents follow, occasionally taking them under their wing to protect them from threats. Hearing the adults’ call — a sharp whistled “wheep” — warns me that chicks are near. Time to back away!
In contrast to the plovers, who are solitary nesters, least terns and black skimmers nest in noisy, active colonies on the beach. Sections of some beaches are roped off to protect the camouflaged eggs and chicks from accidental trampling. Please respect protected areas.
It’s especially important to keep dogs away from these areas. At Stump Pass Beach State Park, many boaters bring dogs. Most probably don’t realize dogs are not allowed on the beach at this park. Just the presence of their dog on the beach may scare away nesting birds, who then abandon eggs and chicks.
Birds disturbed from their nests for 10 minutes in the hot Florida sun can result in eggs killed by overheating, and untended chicks become easy pickings for predators. Gulls, crows, hawks, raccoons, coyotes, dogs and feral cats can snatch eggs and chicks, in spite of the mobbing defense mounted by the parent birds. I use a long telephoto lens (1200mm) to ensure my presence doesn’t disturb the birds.
The tiny least tern has a charming courtship ritual, in which the male offers a small fish to a potential mate as he puffs his chest and dances around her. If she takes it, they bond. She typically lays three eggs in a shallow scrape of sand and shells.
After three weeks or so, the chicks hatch. For their first three days, they stay near the nest, cuddled together in the “nest” — just a depression in the sand. Both parents provide protection and fish until the chicks are able to fly, about three weeks later.
This diminutive bird is a fierce protector of its young. I’ve watched colonies dive-bomb herons and humans who wander too near.
The black skimmer skims water with the lower part (mandible) of its orange bill submerged. When it touches anything, the upper bill (maxilla) snaps shut. This seabird is twice as large as the least tern. Like the terns, both parents share in the care of their young.
Defenseless chicks leave protected areas to explore their new world. Populations of beach nesting shorebirds and seabirds have declined in Florida, due primarily to habitat loss and human disturbance.
We can share the beach and protect our beach nesting birds. It’s easy. Stay out of designated nesting areas, and try to avoid approaching too close. Please teach children not to chase or feed shorebirds and seabirds, who need to rest or tend their fragile young. Bring your dog only to beaches where they’re permitted, and keep it on a leash in case there are young birds nearby.
Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park, in collaboration with the Shorebird Alliance, created a bird steward program this year to educate people about our nesting shorebirds. If you see us, we can tell you all about our beautiful, vulnerable nesting birds. If you would like to become a bird steward volunteer, contact me or Carol McCoy (carol@realmccoys.org).
Mary Lundeberg is a local photographer and nature writer. Contact her at MaryLundeberg@gmail.com. See more of her photos at MaryLundeberg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.