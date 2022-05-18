This is a column that originally ran six years ago this week. I’m reprinting it because the problem has not gone away, and I’ve heard complaints from a few people recently.
JOSH:
I am an Englewood resident who is involved in local beach conservation and cleanup. As a Florida native and avid beachcomber, I have a strong hope that we can keep our beaches clean for future generations to enjoy. I don’t believe this can be accomplished by establishing a bunch of rules. My goal is to help people fall in love again with our beaches through education and awareness, because what you love (hopefully) you take care of.
I need some insight into the recreational shark fishing thing. Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key has been taken over by groups of fishermen (mainly on weekends) with lots of huge poles impaled in the sand, smelly bait and litter of all kinds left behind. I’m not throwing the litter blame entirely on the fishermen — I would say that the non-fishing beachgoers are just as inconsiderate.
My issue is this: Is this not primarily a swimming beach? Is this not a public beach for all to use? I can’t imagine swimming safely with all the bait and chum in the water. Taking a leisurely stroll up the beach has become an obstacle course of fishing gear and glaring fishermen as one “trespasses” under their line. I couldn’t walk on the shoreline 100 feet last Saturday without ducking under all the lines in the water. I would expect this at Boca Grande Pass, but since when did these fishing teams take over Blind Pass Beach? I also found a huge chunk of stingray with the wings cut off in the sand. It was rotting and full of flies.
I am in the process if trying to understand how we can all coexist with a win/win for us all. I am certainly not trying to ban shark fishing, although I do have some rather strong opinions about the ignorance of some of its aficionados. Your WaterLine article “Why Kill It” was the perfect example of educating and making that point. Maybe, you could give me some quick thoughts from a fisherman and someone familiar with boating culture so I can maybe understand both sides before I start pursuing Sarasota County intervention.
Thanks in advance for any insight you can impart to this non-fishing beach lover.
— Karen Blackford
KAREN:
Thank you for trying to understand the issue. Too many people today have the mentality that if they don’t like something, no one should be allowed to do it. That’s frankly un-American. I’m sorry that some jerks also happen to be fishermen. But please don’t assume that all fishermen are jerks just because of them.
First, let’s look at who is shark fishing on the beach. The demographic skews overwhelmingly young (16 to not quite 30, I’d say) and male. We all know that young men, especially when in the company of other young men, have a tendency to act like tough guys. Tough guys aren’t known for being highly considerate toward the feeling of others, so they do dumb things like leave dead baits on the sand and throw the stink-eye at people near their gear.
Now this doesn’t describe all the beach shark anglers I know. Some of them are really nice people and would never consider acting like jerks (unless perhaps they were provoked). I’ve talked with a few of them at length about the problems in the beach shark fishing community, and I can tell you they are as frustrated as you are about how to resolve them. They know they’ve got bad apples out there, and they are fully aware of the way it makes them look.
As far as swimming, I have a suggestion: Don’t. These guys aren’t attracting sharks to the beach with their baits — they take baits to the beaches where there are sharks. You’ll rarely see shark fishing happening on a bright, sunny day. The anglers prefer to fish overcast days or near dusk. That’s because the sharks come closest to shore at these times. Also, most of them don’t chum. It’s nearly impossible to chum effectively from the beach itself. For chum to work, you need a point source that a fish can track. Usually that means an anchored boat.
How about laws? Some cities and even counties in Florida have passed beach sharking bans. But it turns out they don’t have carte blanche to do so. According to the Florida Constitution, “the beaches below mean high water lines, is held by the state, by virtue of its sovereignty, in trust for all the people.” That means if the fishermen stay in that area, a city or county government doesn’t have any authority over them — only state laws. And the state has no laws to prevent them from targeting sharks. A city or county might ban fishing from their own property, but anglers who are aware of the law can still find a way.
Think of sharing the beach with shark anglers the same way many people feel about sharing the roads with motorcyclists. Some of them will obey all the rules and act like model citizens. Some of them are too obsessed with showing off and pumping up their own egos to realize about how their actions affect anyone else. And some are just plain outlaws, doing what they want how they want and damn the torpedoes.
But that doesn’t change how I react to them. As far as I’m concerned, every biker and every shark fisherman is an upstanding individual until he proves otherwise. And in that case, we can’t shy away from telling them to cut the crap. (By we, I mean fellow members of the community — I don’t expect beachgoers to try shaming fishermen into behaving. Probably wouldn’t work anyway.) Ultimately, the solution is to educate them, through gentle means if possible and harsher ones if necessary.
If you fish sharks from shore, this problem is your problem. Let’s own it and work to fix it. It’s either that or give up the sport, because if enough people turn against us, it would be very simple for FWC to make it illegal in the name of swimmer safety and tourism dollars.
