What a surprise it was a few weeks ago when I opened my mail and found a very painstakingly handwritten note from my six-year-old grandnephew Connor. “Dear Uncle Ralph: Will you please take me fishing on a boat? Love, Connor.”
This very earnest request included a brightly colored finger painting of the two of us fishing together. Now, honestly, who could turn down a request like that?
A bit of background: Connor and his family live in the Orlando area, and Connor is a fishing fanatic. This young man fishes a lot in fresh water, and he catches fish. I see a steady stream of photos of him holding bass, bluegill, tilapia and other catches. He caught an 18-pound catfish out of one of the ponds up there. He even throws a cast net for tilapia.
For a six-year-old boy in today’s world of electronic diversions, this is pretty cool stuff. So I called Connor to make arrangements for the trip on a Saturday morning in January.
During my conversation with the very excited young angler, I learned something that I did not know: He had never been fishing on a boat before. Ever. Anywhere.
I also ran into a new wrinkle when Connor told me that he really, really wanted to catch a shark. I told him that we did most of our shark fishing here in the spring and summer months and tried to gently steer his focus to snook, redfish or sheepshead for our mid-January outing. But there was no dissuading him from his goal of catching a shark.
While it is true that we think of shark fishing in Charlotte Harbor as a spring and summer sport, there are a few sharks in Charlotte Harbor all through the winter. For example, there was a flurry of catches of small bull sharks around the mouth of the Peace River during this past December.
There are also sandbar sharks around Boca Grande Pass all winter, and a blacktip or a lemon is a possibility at almost any time in the lower Harbor. Still, shark fishing is much easier here starting in about April.
But there is one shark species that’s not high on the glamour scale that is just as numerous here in the winter as in the summer: The bonnethead shark.
Bonnethead sharks are unusual in a few ways. First, they don’t get very large. Most caught in Charlotte Harbor are in the range of 2 to 4 feet in length. (A great size for a kid’s first shark, wouldn’t you agree?)
Second, their preferred diet is crustaceans such as crabs and shrimp. As a side note, this diet is probably what makes bonnetheads one of the better-eating sharks. Third, unlike most other sharks, bonnetheads do not leave our waters during the winter. And lastly is that namesake feature, their odd flat head — very similar in appearance to their larger hammerhead cousins.
If I needed to produce a shark for Connor, a bonnethead made the most sense as a target. The morning of our outing found Connor, his dad Robert and myself cruising across the Harbor on a sunny but goosebump-chilly morning. We were just about at low water on a negative tide.
We got up on the outside of a bar where I’ve often found bonnetheads in the past, but we got no love there. After an hour of exploring deeper and shallower water up and down the bar, we moved to another location over some patchy seagrass, arriving about as the tide started to flood. A little quiet exploration revealed an area where we could see bonnetheads cruising in the shallow, clear water, so we anchored and got to business.
Yes, Connor caught his first-ever fish from a boat and his first-ever shark, followed by his second, and third, and fourth. Actually, we lost track of how many there were. Over a couple hours, he caught at least a dozen. For good measure, his dad also caught a few. Mission accomplished.
We fished 8-pound line on light spinning gear, and those fish peeled drag and fought pretty good in the shallows. The boy understands how to fight a fish and he is fearless.
Like all youngsters, he was hesitant about touching the sharks at first. But after a little instruction, he was holding every fish for unhooking and a few of them for photos. He released all of them overboard.
We had a fun time and now I am a really cool uncle (though actually I am his granduncle). Connor reminds me of someone, another young fishing-crazy boy from long ago — but I can’t quite remember who.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
