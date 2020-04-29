Around this time last year I was talking about sharks and — no surprise — they’re back. So it’s time to come up with another way to cook shark and I’m thinking about cooking it more like meat than like fish. Treat it like a steak: Get that grill hot, get the steak seasoning out and get to grilling. Just remember that shark cooks pretty fast, so grill it for less time than you think it needs to be cooked by at least a minute.
First and foremost, we need to catch a shark. Where am I going to try to do that? Lucky for me, I have a very close friend who lives at Colony Point in PGI, and the shark fishing is better there than in my canal behind my house. I need fresh cut fish, a wire leader and a stout rod, plus a healthy dollop of patience. Hopefully I will catch a blacktip shark around three feet — that’s a perfect size shark for harvesting and should feed a few people.
Blacktip is the go-to shark for me locally, but you could eat some of the others that swim around here as well. Just look at the regulations on page 16 to find out which other species of shark are legal to harvest. From a flavor standpoint, the blacktip and bonnethead are choice.
Once I get my shark, the first thing I’ll do is remove the guts and gills, than keep it whole and on ice until I can fillet it after my fishing day is over. You’re allowed to harvest one shark per day. If you’re fishing from a boat, there’s a maximum of two sharks per vessel.
I keep my shark steaks super cold until it’s time to season them. I like to season the fish a few minutes before cooking to allow it to come up in temperature just a bit before they go on the grill. If you don’t want to use a grill, a grill pan or iron skillet will work just fine.
Also, a reminder: If you want those nice grill marks on your steak, just look at the handle of what you are using to pick it up and turn the handle 45 degrees and sit it back down. When it’s time to flip it over, it should have nice grill marks for your presentation.
When I grill fish, I prefer to use a grilling fork to stick between the grates of the grill and see if I can lift the fish or not. If it doesn’t want to lift easily, it’s not ready to be turned. Just let it cook a little longer. It will release itself when it’s ready. This is something I try a remind folks to do, because one of the most common things I see people do when grilling is try to move a steak or fillet before it’s ready. Just let it sit there. Be patient.
There are lots of other methods you can use for cooking up a shark steak or fillet, and there are lots of sharks around right now to experiment with. Hopefully this might have given you a few ideas about eating some shark before they might get the chance to eat you (after all, it won’t be long until the Fourth of July — anybody up for a trip to Amity Island?).
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
