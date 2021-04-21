You remember the movie Jaws, right? In the film, Quint uses a massive 16/0 Penn Senator reel and a broomstick-like rod to battle a huge great white shark. A lot of people think shark fishing means you’ll be using that kind of gear. Maybe in Hollywood. In real life, not so much.
Although shark fishing can be like that (sort of), it usually isn’t. Most of the sharks you’ll encounter in Charlotte Harbor and the nearshore Gulf are much smaller — 4 feet or less. Taking on these sharks with Quint’s outfit would be like fishing for bluegill with a grouper rod. It would take all the sport out of it. Fishing for smaller sharks is a light tackle game.
If you fish in salt water, you probably already have the tackle you need. I use my redfish and snook tackle: A 4000-size spinning reel on a 7-foot medium rod, spooled with 20-pound braid. You can bump up to tarpon gear if you want. When you’re out fishing for little sharks, there’s always a chance of something bigger coming along. With heavier tackle, you’ll have a better chance of landing the occasional 6-footer, but that will take some of the fun out of the average-size fish you’ll hook. It’s up to you — how lucky are you feeling?
Your terminal tackle is nothing too specialized: A 5/0 or 6/0 long-shank J-hook (or circle if you prefer — more on that in a minute) attached to 12 or 18 inches of 50-pound wire. American Fishing Wire and Eagle Claw make leaders that are pre-rigged and ready to go. Attach your leader to 3 or 4 feet of 30- or 40-pound monofilament. The mono will act as a shock absorber and also is easy to handle when it’s time to land your fish.
Circle hooks are now legally required for shark fishing. Personally, I’m not a huge fan of circle hooks with sharks. Sharks have very tough skin and heavy jaws. A circle hook rotates inward as it penetrates, and it has to rotate to come back out. Removing a circle hook from a shark can cause damage to the fish and can also be highly dangerous to the person doing the removing. On the other hand, circle hooks rarely gut-hook fish.
My suggestion: Use heavy pliers to flatten the barb as much as you can, leaving just a bump to hold the bait in place. Catching sharks is a lot of fun, and you will probably catch several. Even if you want to take sharks for the table, you can’t keep more than two per boat. That means you’ll be releasing most of them. A flattened barb makes the hook much easier to remove without unnecessary harm. And if the hook doesn’t come out easily, cut the wire as close to the hook eye as you can (use the wire cutters that you have to legally have while shark fishing). That shark’s life is worth more than your hook.
The best bait for smaller sharks is cut pieces of fish. If you’re adept with a castnet, you can get your own whitebait or threadies to cut up. No catnet? Catch ladyfish or jacks, and cut them up. If you’d rather not deal with the mess, you can buy frozen sardines, mullet or ladyfish at the bait shop. Keep the pieces fairly small — little sharks have little mouths. Chumming is a very good way to get the bite fired up, and can be done with frozen chum blocks or netted bait.
Although sharks may be found almost anywhere there’s salty water, some spots are better than others. Right now, there are good numbers of sharks in the Harbor. Alligator Creek Reef, Marker 1, the deeper holes, the perimeter of the Cape Haze bar and anywhere you find big schools of baitfish should be productive locations. Anchor up, start a chum slick going, and pretty soon you should have a party going on downtide of you.
I like to use floats when the water is moving slowly, or you can freeline the bait if the current’s ripping. You want your bait about halfway down in the water column, not on the bottom. When your bait gets hit, give the shark a few seconds to run and then reel up tight. If he drops it, stop reeling immediately — he’ll probably come right back for it. If you get a strike but no follow-up, check your bait; chances are good it’s gone.
Handling a shark is not quite the same as handling a redfish. Even little sharks have very sharp teeth that can remove a chunk of flesh you’d probably rather keep. One trick is to grab the fish by the dorsal fin and hold on tight. That will often immobilize the fish. Never grab a shark by the tail — they’re extremely flexible and can whip around to bite you.
If you are going to put the fish in the boat, grab the leader first, then get him by the tail. Keep your shark pointed out of the boat — that way, if you lose your grip, he’ll go overboard rather than where your feet are. He’ll probably go a little nuts when you put him on the deck, so watch out. If you’re releasing the fish, it’s really best (and safest) to leave it in the water while you remove the hook or cut the leader.
Identifying sharks is a little tricky. If you’re planning to keep a shark, you better be very sure of your ID. And no, you can’t go by whether the fins have black tips. At least three local species have black fin tips, and two of them have to be 54 inches to the fork to legally keep.
Of course, there are some bigger sharks swimming around Southwest Florida too. But until you’ve handled a few of the smaller ones, you’re not ready to catch big sharks. It’s like riding a bike: Starting out with training wheels is much safer.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (re-opening in May at 4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
