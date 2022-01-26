Hang out on the pier for more than a few minutes this time of year and you’ll probably see someone catch a disc-shaped silver-white fish with black stripes and strangely humanlike teeth. If you approach the angler and ask him what he’s just caught, he’ll probably say either “sheepshead” or “sheephead.”
One of those answers is correct. The other can get you slapped.
There are five different fish in North America that have “sheep” at the beginning of their names. There’s a freshwater drum, Aplodinotus grunniens, which can be found from the Hudson River to Central America (though, curiously, not in Florida). As befits a fish with such a huge range, it has many common names. Sheephead and sheepshead are both on the list.
Then there’s our banded porgy, Archosargus probatocephalus — the one that you might see on almost any Southwest Florida dock piling in winter. It’s called a sheepshead (sheep’s head, if that makes it easier to pronounce), and it ranges from New York to Florida and the Gulf Coast. This is the fish that gave Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn its name, though they are now uncommon there.
When I hear someone call them sheephead, it just grates on my ears. Even worse is pluralizing it as “sheepheads.” My wife is the sweetest woman you could hope to meet, but I’ve seen her spit a tiny bit of fire after hearing someone call them sheepheads several times in the same conversation.
Of course, sheepshead aren’t the only fish in the family with the same name. No, that would be too simple. The sheepshead porgy (Calamus penna) is an entirely different fish. It’s similar in shape and is also silvery with dark markings, though they’re not distinctive bands — they’re usually just random dark patches. This fish is more tropical than its similarly named cousin and is found throughout the Gulf of Mexico south to Brazil.
If you drag a fine-mesh dipnet through the grassy shallows of Charlotte Harbor or Lemon Bay, you might come up with a stout little fish called a sheepshead minnow. No, it’s not a baby sheepshead — it’s a type of pupfish, a relative of the mutton minnow and killifishes. These little guys top out around 2 inches but make great bait for flounder and trout. It can be found in estuaries from Cape Cod to the Yucatan.
The last one is a giant wrasse found in the kelp forests of the Pacific coast. This one is properly called a California sheephead (just one “s”) to differentiate it from the freshwater sheephead. It’s got a couple related species in other part of the Pacific: The golden sheephead and the Asian sheepshead wrasse. Yes, that’s right — some are sheephead and some are sheepshead.
Then, of course, we have black drum, which are related to freshwater sheephead but often are confused with sheepshead because of similar coloration. Of course, they’re not at all related to one another, but they do look a tiny bit alike if you don’t know what you’re looking at.
I just can’t understand why any of these fish are named after the cranium of a domesticated ruminant. I’ve seen a sheep’s head before, and it looks nothing like a fish. Conversely, nothing about these fish reminds me even the teensiest bit of a sheep. So let me propose some new names and hope they take hold.
First of all, sheepshead ought to be called peopleteeth fish. It’s a much more accurate description and it will stop even the rankest beginner from confusing them with black drum or spadefish. If it’s got people teeth, it must be a peopleteeth fish — end of story.
Freshwater sheephead, as mentioned earlier, have lots of other names. I suggest we take the most distinctive one — gaspergou — and make that one official. It’s unlike anything else and it’s a lot of fun to say out loud. Go ahead, try it. See?
Sheepshead porgies can simply be called black porgies. Again, it’s a better descriptor. Plus you’d never have to try to explain to a fish cop that having 8 sheepshead and 8 sheepshead porgies in the same cooler isn’t a bag limit violation. Ugh.
Sheepshead minnows can be called grass pupfish. Actually, this one probably doesn’t matter. I’ll bet fewer than one in 100 anglers even knows these dinky things exist, and I’ll bet most of those who do just call them minnows (or minners, if they’re Florida natives).
California sheephead could go by bighead wrasse. They do have seriously big heads. If you want to stick with livestock comparisons, cameltooth wrasse would also work. After looking through a few photos to come up with descriptions, I’m just glad they don’t live here. They could do some major damage with those chompers.
Or we could just keep the names, and the confusion that goes along with them. And if that’s what we’re going to do, then I think I’ll try using sheepshead minnows or maybe some cut sheephead as bait for sheepshead porgies and sheepshead. Think it’ll work?
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
