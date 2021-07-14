It’s so easy to walk into a place like Camping World and get completely drawn into a spending spree. They have everything built for the RV, from pet items to tow packages and many more things in between. If you love being in your RV, there are things out there to make your life easier away from home.
There is one thing in particular that I may be in the market for sooner rather than later: A front receiver for my truck so it to can be towed. I don’t think that I have the exact vehicle I would like to tow at this time, but it’s something that I have been researching. There are a lot of factors to consider, so that has piqued my shopping interest and I’m looking into that now.
I have also become infatuated with lighting and mats for the outside of the RV, and would love to turn the area under our awning into a make-shift screen room if possible. I hate it when I can’t see outside, or not having the outside a little lit up when we are out there watching TV. Not to mention, many sites don’t have a nice concrete slab. Some are wooden, others are just right on the ground.
In either case, having a nice mat down on the ground just makes things more comfortable and would prevent us dragging dirt into the RV on the bottom of our shoes. As for the make-shift screen room, that would be something that would just be fun to try and construct.
One thing we are definitely in the market for is a tool to reach up and pull out the awnings over the individual windows. That is one item have not yet seen in the stores I have visited. I may end up making my own if I do not see one I can buy before our next trip. I have yet to have the awnings over the windows extended, but if we have them, why not use them?
Going into an RV accessory store has become very much like visiting Bass Pro Shops for me. I can spend hours in that place, spend a bunch of money, and still walk out happy that I bought items I am going to use. That’s the way I feel about shopping for things for the RV.
To date, we have bought all kinds of side items: Dishes, pots and pans specifically designed for the cooktop and convectional oven, wheel coverings. Everything we have bought actually gets used, so it makes me feel like I’m getting your money’s worth from those items.
And let’s not overlook all the small accessories that we buy on a regular basis: Chemicals and toilet paper for the bathroom, small garbage bags for trash cans, cleaning products for inside and outside the RV. If you own one of these machines, there’s always something you need or cannot live without. That’s what makes going and killing some time in these stores so much fun. The possibilities are endless, and the opportunity is there — even for some things you don’t think about at the time.
I’m not sure everyone can turn something like a shopping experience into the fun that I can. Maybe because we are still somewhat new to owning a bigger RV, we haven’t had a chance to experience all the toys that are available out there that may suit our needs.
But rest assured, we are getting to that point. We just got our RV out of the shop this past week, and I think everything is finally working right — so we’re looking to book another trip out of town. I’m sure we’ll be making a run to Camping World so we can get out and see what we don’t yet have.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
