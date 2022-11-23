River bass

Most bass anglers focus on lake fishing, but there are plenty in the rivers too. This one was caught in the Peace River.

 WaterLine file photo

Unless you're a tournament bass angler and have the St. John’s on your schedule, you probably don’t do much river fishing in for bass in the state of Florida. But I'm here to tell you that river fishing is very productive and can yield some giants as well.

This past weekend we concluded our club season with a tournament on Lake Okeechobee, running out of Clewiston. Now, Clewiston is on the southwest side of the lake, but I still wanted to fish the Kissimmee River at the very north end of the lake — a run of 25 to 30 miles, depending on your route.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

