Unless you're a tournament bass angler and have the St. John’s on your schedule, you probably don’t do much river fishing in for bass in the state of Florida. But I'm here to tell you that river fishing is very productive and can yield some giants as well.
This past weekend we concluded our club season with a tournament on Lake Okeechobee, running out of Clewiston. Now, Clewiston is on the southwest side of the lake, but I still wanted to fish the Kissimmee River at the very north end of the lake — a run of 25 to 30 miles, depending on your route.
Many of you who have read my columns know that I'm a huge fan of fishing in the Kissimmee rather than the lake at certain times of the year. One of the most magical times to fish up there is when there's water flowing through the dam and lock system. When the water first starts to flow, it's dirty. You need to give it a few weeks to allow it to clear up, then the fish come feeding.
If I had been fishing alone, you bet I'd have headed to the river. The timing was perfect. But I had my wife with me, and I just didn’t think that she would want to make that long run. That was my first mistake. Come to find out, that's where she wanted to go in the first place, but I misunderstood. Long story.
We did run up there Sunday and had a ball. It was well worth the 33-minute run each way. We caught a lot of fish and just had a really good time. It seemed almost too easy to put a five-bass limit in the boat. But when that water is flowing, those bass are feeding.
I found a couple areas that were just stacked with bass. Another boat was fishing not 100 yards away, and they weren’t catching anything. They trolled over and asked if I would share what I was doing so they could get a few for their tournament. I obliged because I wasn’t fishing against them.
I was throwing a silver and black Rapala Husky Jerk. This hard jerkbait has excellent action in the water. The 4-inch Husky Jerk is absolutely the best baitfish replica I've ever seen.
I was casting as far up into the current as possible. I would snap-jerk the bait a couple times to get it down to the depth it runs, and then keep it moving to look natural as it swam with the current. As soon the bait approached anything sticking off the shore, a bass would thump it. It was awesome.
I ran around to some other spots I knew looking for a big bass, but never managed to find any that would improve the weight we had. Still, I was happy simply because we had caught quite a few bass in a short amount of time.
I ran into a buddy of mine who was hitting some of spots I had showed him while we practiced for the Toyota Series tournaments, and he came back with even more weight than Missy and I did. I knew those bass would be on fire and was kicking myself for not heading up there on Saturday. We would have easily walked away with that tournament.
But we had a good time. We won some money and hung out with our friends from the club. It was so much fun that my wife has decided she wants to fish another year with the club. I had thought about dropping out and focusing only on bigger events, but for her, I'll be happy to change my plans.
If she wants to continue doing some tournament fishing, who am I to say no? We have the RV, we have the boat, and we have the passion to travel, be outside and go fishing. As my buddy Chip would say, “Fish on!”
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.