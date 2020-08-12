It wasn’t too many years ago that if you drove out to Boca Grande in the evening, you’d see a bunch of folks hanging over the side of the bridges, long-handled nets at the ready, scooping up shrimp carried by the tide. Those days are behind us now. We still have lots of shrimp around, but it’s gotten harder to find a place where you can dip them.
If you still have a productive spot, that’s awesome. But if you don’t, you can still enjoy real local shrimp right off the boat, courtesy of hometown commercial fishermen. The best I’ve found on Gasparilla Island are at Whidden’s Marina. It takes a little luck to be there at the same time as the boat. The hours vary, but I usually go sometime on Sunday. If you’re fortunate enough to catch the shrimp boat at the dock, then don’t be shy about buying some for now and some for later.
It’s easy to freeze shrimp for yourself if you take the time to do it correctly. I have mentioned before that I don’t recommend freezing anything in water, but I’ll say it again — just don’t do it. If I’m going to cook the shrimp within a week or so, I will freeze them individually and then bag them in portions so they are prepped for service.
If I don’t have a date for using them in mind, I’ll freeze them in a zipper bag with the air removed. A vacuum sealer is great for this. If you don’t have one, you can lower the open bag into a container of water (open side up, and don’t let any water get in). The pressure of the water on the sides of the bag will push the air out, and then you can zip it closed.
Now, back to these shrimp. If you use shrimp as live bait, then you should know that this time of year is the pee-wee season. That’s because bait shrimp are caught in shallow inshore waters, and all the big ones are offshore in the Gulf right now. When the shrimp boat shows up, it will have what you are looking for: Big ol’ honking shrimp.
Once you have your shrimp in hand, it’s time to pick a recipe. I know there are a million out there — shrimp are very versatile, after all — but I’m going to share an old favorite of mine that’s pretty easy to do yourself.
I worked in the French Quarter of New Orleans some years ago as a waiter in a fancy restaurant where we had a four-person service team. One of the main courses was rosemary barbecue shrimp, served head-on. They were grilled and then brushed with a side of the sauce. There was usually a beans-and-rice dish or some kind of stew served with it, but here we are just making things easy. I like to write about easy things. It makes the day seem, well, easier.
If you really want this to be easy, you can use a bottled barbecue sauce, but making your own isn’t difficult. The key to good barbecue sauce is simply making sure you balance the acidity with the sugar and texture. The base should be a tomato product, like crushed tomato with paste. Or ,just use ketchup and save some time to be able to move on to adding the fun stuff.
Most sauce recipes will call for both light and dark sugars. They usually will want a dash of Worcestershire and some added acidity (maybe lemon juice). From there you can expand any direction you want. Some folks might think it needs molasses to thicken; however, if simmered at the right temperature, it will become sauce consistency with no molasses at all.
To this basic barbecue sauce recipe, you can add whatever other flavor you think might work — in this case, rosemary. I know you probably don’t associate rosemary with barbecue, but it works. Just try it.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
