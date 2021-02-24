Our regular readers already know that our last two columns have suggested launches protected from north and south winds. We’re not talking about gentle breezes here — those are wonderful things. We consider anything over 5 knots to be a wind. That may not sound like much to a boater, but 10 knots resembles a gale through the eyes of a kayak angler at water level.
Kayakers in Southwest Florida will usually encounter a strong sea breeze in the afternoon. This happens when the land temperature exceeds the Gulf temperature, which creates convection currents in the atmosphere. Kayakers know to plan on this change in wind direction. Rarely will a wind stay westerly. There is usually a north or south component that will shift it as the day progresses. If you can determine that component, paddle into it to start your trip and enjoy a drift back to the launch when the day is done.
But every now and then, we get a sustained wind from the west and an afternoon sea breeze that combine to make conditions dicey on the east side of most local bays. Even if we launch on the west side of the bay, it can be difficult paddling into this wind to get back to the launch if we drift too far offshore looking for fish. The best bet is to find a productive lee shore along the west side of the bays and fish there. Here are a couple spots for days like that.
Blind Pass Beach Park, three miles north of Englewood beach on Manasota Key, has two nice launches with parking nearby. Both launches work on a west wind and provide easy access to long shorelines to the north and south, with docks, mangroves and grassflats that hold fish.
Though trout are the most common catch in this area, the docks in particular are populated with redfish, sheepshead, and black drum. Pompano, ladyfish and jacks compete with trout on the adjacent flats.
The eastern shoreline of Casey Key is accessible from the Blackburn Point Launch. We usually paddle north toward the now-defunct Midnight Pass. This shoreline there has a mix of mangroves and docks with boat channels which create interesting and diverse habitats to fish.
There is also a small, protected bay to the south of Blackburn Point Road that deserves your attention. From the launch on the north side of the road, head west, then paddle south under a little bridge to enter this area. It’s lined with mangroves, shoal bars and docks that surround grassflats — so all the ingredients are here to find gamefish.
For freshwater enthusiasts in search of flat water and bass, Webb Lake supplies both when the winds are out of the west. This 4-mile-long lake is near the junction of I-75 and Tucker’s Grade south of Punta Gorda. There are other gamefish here, but largemouth bass are the main attraction for kayak anglers.
The launches to the south are where we usually start. There are miles of shoreline here, with the most productive areas located near the cattails and bulrush patches. When water levels are high, it’s necessary to cast way back into the cattails to find a strike. Often flipping a plastic worm to the base of a cattail and letting it sink to the bottom will produce a hookup.
Either way, it can be hard to get a fish out of the vegetation. With a little luck and persistence, you can get a few to the kayak. Sometimes you have to fight your way into the cattails to land a fish rather than bring it to the kayak. We like this spot on a west wind, and it’s far enough inland to be less affected by sea breezes.
So, there you go: Three launches to try on a westerly wind. Fishing on the lee shore puts you on flat water that hasn’t been churned into soup by waves, so you’ll find clearer water there. This lack of wind also lets the water warm faster, which both bait and gamefish enjoy in the winter. You’ll also encounter fewer floating weeds in this calm water, since many will have been blown to the windward side.
What’s not to like? You’ll find flat, clear water, less wind, fewer weeds, feeding fish, and a more comfortable ride for a kayak angler. Enjoy!
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.