I know it doesn’t feel like it, but we’re only a few weeks away from the end of summer. No, not the end of hot weather — that’s not the same thing. I’m a lifelong Florida boy, and for me the end of summer is when we wrap up our daily thunderstorms. That will probably happen in the next three or four weeks.
Other signs will be popping up to let us know that autumn is gradually creeping in. We usually get our first cool fronts sometime in late September or early October. Most are pretty weak, with just one or two nights of temps in the 60s and lower humidity. But not all of them; we’ve had near-freezes before Halloween. Then again, December days when the mercury hits 90 aren’t too rare either.
Regardless of thermometer readings, nature will be making some adjustments. Most plants will slow their growth (but don’t put away the lawnmower just yet). The earliest of our winter migrant birds will start showing up. Redfish are already feeling a bit spawny, and the Spanish mackerel numbers will start to increase.
I’ve always liked fall because it means I can start spending more time outdoors again. Let me rephrase that: It means I actually want to spend more time outdoors. I can tolerate the heat and humidity of Florida summers. Heck, when I was a kid, I was out in it all day long. But just because I can take it doesn’t mean I enjoy it. And when it’s too hot for my camera to operate (which has so far has happened three times this year), it’s really just too hot.
On the other hand, I don’t like when it gets cold here. I grew up around agriculture, and the prospect of a frosty night still gives me anxiety. Besides, it’s Florida. We don’t none of that “up north” weather down here. Give me days in the 70s or low 80s and nights that don’t get colder than 50, and I’ll be one happy Cracker.
Of course, our generally pleasant fall and winter weather will bring us company. A lot of people want to enjoy what we have, so we’ll have to share. That is the one major advantage to spending time outdoors in the summer: You can have the whole place to yourself. Go out to the Novak reef on a nice fall day and there’ll be at least a half-dozen other boats out there. Go right now and there might be one or two, but just as likely nobody but you.
We see the same thing in the Harbor or in the woods. That hot and sticky air drives most everybody to seek out the comfort of an air conditioner. If you’re willing to tough it out, the outdoors can be your (semi) private playground all summer long.
But that’s coming to an end. Labor Day is almost here, which means it’s almost time for the Christmas displays to go up at your local retail stores. Soon we’ll have Thanksgiving, then carol season, then it will be 2022 and the height of snowbird season will be upon us again.
Before all that happens, I’m going to get out and enjoy whatever the Southwest Florida outdoors chooses to send my way. The key is to get in during that crossover period — the brief span of time between when the weather becomes tolerable and when everybody else notices the change. If I can judge it right, those will be some great days.
