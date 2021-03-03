Silly jigs have a bunch of different names: Crazy jigs, goofy jigs, banana jigs. No matter what you call them, these lures are widely known as pompano and flounder slayers — but they also do a good job on a number of other species.
The silly jig originated in the freshwater market, where it’s still used to catch walleye on the Great Lakes. The flattened shape imparts a side-to-side wobbling motion to the lure, and walleye anglers often tip the hooks with leeches or nightcrawlers. It’s hard to say when someone first cast one in the salt or what they thought they were going to catch, but over the past few years they’ve become quite popular. And for good reason — they catch fish.
Both pompano and flounder tend to forage low in the water column, so it’s important that you keep your lure near the bottom when you’re pursuing either of these species. Skip the jig across the sand, where it simulates a shrimp or sand flea. The jig’s flattened shape causes it to flutter erratically, and the little puffs of sand every time the jig hits the bottom really get a fish’s predatory juices flowing.
Learning to use one takes a minute, and you can’t assume that the same presentation will work every time. Try skipping it faster or slower until you get a fish to hit, then stick with that retrieve rate. Silly jigs are highly effective in the surf but can also be used in other areas where the bottom is sandy or not too grassy.
For other fish, you can work the lure in different ways. Much like a spoon, the lure’s shape will give it a bit of a wobble when you just reel it in. You can twitch it, or jerk it, or let it sit on the bottom and give it upward pops with the rod. Any way you use it, a silly jig is liable to catch fish. If you get into a school of ladyfish, jacks or Spanish mackerel, a silly jig reeled fast across the surface is often irresistible to them.
Silly jigs can be used alone or rigged with one or two stinger flies. Some manufacturers sell pre-rigged lures with tandem jigs and with or without stingers. If you fish baits with stingers, you’ll probably notice that your catches are about 50/50 on the jig itself or one of the stingers. Sometimes you’ll catch multiple fish, which can be a lot of fun or a lot of work (or end in a breakoff by one or both fish).
One issue with stingers is that they’ll sometimes get hooked into a fish’s body after it hits your bait, causing unnecessary injury to a fish if you plan to release it. Some rigs can have four or more hooks, so extra caution is advisable when you’re unhooking your catch.
As with most lures, you can buy silly jigs in a few different sizes. If you’re fishing areas of stronger current — for example, Stump Pass or the Venice jetties — a half- or 3/4-ounce model is ideal. For the flats, 1/8- or quarter-ounce versions will get you the action you need without falling through the water too quickly.
For those of you who are used to fishing natural bait, you can absolutely combine bait with a silly jig. A chunk of cut shrimp makes a fine sweetener for pompano, or you can use squid or cut fish belly strips for flounder and almost anything else. You can also put the hook through your favorite soft plastic.
Be aware that big pieces of natural bait or pretty much any soft plastic will have a significant impact on the action of the lure. The wobble and the sink rate are both slower, and the larger profile may intimidate a smaller fish. That’s not necessarily a problem, but it will change the way you fish it.
Pink is by far the most popular silly jig color. I assume it’s because sand flea eggs are pinkish, and fish like to eat sand fleas or crabs that are carrying eggs — more calories for the same effort. I’m not a fish, though, and I may be totally wrong on that reasoning.
But what I can tell you for sure is that pink or pink and white are pretty much standard, at least for flounder and pomps. For other species, feel free to experiment. Lime green is usually a good color for ladyfish, and mackerel like white jigs with flashy flies.
When you have toothy fish around, especially macks and bluefish, you may find yourself getting cut off frequently if you use pre-rigged lures. Try re-rigging the lures on heavier line. Pre-rigged versions usually use 25- or 30-pound mono; upgrading to 50 will make cutoffs less frequent.
Of course, one of the most attractive characteristics of the silly jig is the price. The lures are simple — just a bit of lead molded onto a hook and painted — and the cost reflects that. Bare jigs cost a little over a buck each; pre-rigged jigs with flies are well under $3. Compare that to spoons or hard baits, which start around $5 and go up past $20. A silly jig’s cost-to-fun ratio is pretty impressive, and that’s never a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s in Port Charlotte, he is now planning to open his own shop, Blind Tarpon Tackle. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.