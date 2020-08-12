I was about 5 or 6 years old the first time I noticed a bug stuck on our barbed-wire fence. I asked my dad who that had happened, thinking maybe it had jumped or flown into the barb and gotten run through. But Dad said that it was a butcherbird, and that they caught lots of bugs and stuck them on the fence.
After that, I would often look down a strand of barbed wire and see if I could spot any insects that had been spiked on there. I soon realized that it was common — and that it wasn’t only bugs. Most of their prey consisted of beetles and grasshoppers, but they also left behind lizards, small snakes, treefrogs and the occasional mouse. Once I saw a nestling bird impaled on the wire.
I wondered why butcherbirds would be so mean. Here I was, just becoming acquainted with all these amazing creatures and wanting to catch them all and learn about them, and these rotten butcherbirds were going around not just killing them but putting their little corpses on display. What a bunch of jerks!
Of course, that isn’t how nature works. Judging what animals do for their own survival through a lens of human morals or ethics will leave you with a lot of wrong-headed ideas. A lot of folks can’t ever get past that way of thinking and see wildlife in terms of what’s good and what’s bad, what’s cruel and what’s nice. But nature doesn’t make distinctions like that.
Butcherbirds, which are more correctly called shrikes, aren’t evil and heartless. They’re birds of prey stuck in the bodies of songbirds. A hawk or falcon has no problem ripping prey apart with its needle talons and sharp beak. But while a shrike has a hooked beak, it’s missing the talons entirely — so they have to use a different technique.
Their method is to carry prey to a convenient thorny bush (or, if you’re in cattle county, a barbed-wire fence) and impale it there. This serves four purposes: First, sharp thorns take the place of the talons, allowing the bird to hold struggling prey while it eats. Although, most vertebrate prey is already dead, since shrikes have developed a way of breaking small animals’ necks with violent head thrashes.
Second, it allows their food to age a bit — sort of how we hang a side of beef to allow it to tenderize. This is really important for some food items, such as lubber grasshoppers, which lose their toxicity after a few days of baking in the sun.
Third, any hunter will tell you that sometimes the hunting is great and sometimes it’s really slow. Prey that’s been stashed on various thorns around a shrike’s territory is stored for later. Think of it as stocking your pantry.
Finally, it can send a message to other shrikes: This territory is taken, and I’m so strong that I can afford to waste food just to show you I’m already here, so you really don’t want to fight me. Better just move on, bucko. Or steal my food, which happens all the time. It’s not the best message ever. Birdbrains.
Now, here’s a question: Why has evolution not seen fit to grant shrikes with talons and a more appropriately sharp beak? Or, for the creationist, why didn’t God give them the same kind of equipment He gave all the other predators?
It’s a great question, and one that doesn’t seem to be adequately answered. If evolution could modify all of Darwin’s Galapagos finches from a single parent species over just a couple million years, shrikes — which are present in the fossil record for about 7 million years — should surely have had time to develop proper claws and a better ripping beak.
Perhaps the answer is this: Their method of feeding is highly efficient already, and their ecological niche leaves them with few competitors. If they became more like kestrels or other small raptors, they’d be competing with them.
Maybe it’s better to stick to doing what you’re good at, even if other people may have a hard time understanding why you are that way. And if they don’t like it — well, as Dad used to say, they can lump it.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
