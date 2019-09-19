Do you believe in Bigfoot? According to a 2014 study, one in five Americans is convinced that Bigfoot is an actual living, breathing creature. They are sure of this, despite the total lack of evidence. There are no skeletal remains. No one has ever captured a Bigfoot, alive or dead. All we have are stories, a few plaster foot print casts, and some bear and cow hairs collected from barbed wire fences.
Cryptids are creatures that science has not been able to confirm, but many people believe they are out there nonetheless. Some of them are based on mythology, like Bigfoot and his Florida cousin, the skunk ape (who supposedly doesn’t shower as often).
Others used to be alive but are now extinct. The Loch Ness Monster, often pictured as a plesiosaur, is an example. So is the ivory-billed woodpecker. The last known bird was killed in 1944, but that doesn’t stop excited birders from claiming to see this species to this day.
Some cryptids are living animals that can be found in the wild, but people keep seeing them in places where they’re not. Black panthers are the best known. The black panther is a melanistic color form of the leopard, and they have been reported from many places where leopards are native, including Africa and India.
Florida panthers don’t have a gene for melanism, but about a third of the people who tell me they’ve seen wild panthers also tell me the cats were black. They have no explanation when I tell them every single Florida panther ever documented was tan or brown. Besides, it doesn’t click anyway — they still insist they saw a black one.
In some cases, cryptids have turned out to actually exist. The platypus is a famous example. When the first preserved hide was brought back to Europe, scientists laughed and derided it as a fraud of the most egregious kind. Who would believe this scrap of fur with a duck beak and beaver tail sewn could possible be taken seriously? Oops.
Other animals that started out as cryptids include the Komodo dragon, giraffes (“a cross between a camel and a leopard,” according to the old bestiaries), okapi and mountain gorillas. Zoologists have had to eat a lot of crow over the years as these “imaginary” creatures showed up in the flesh.
To avoid embarrassments of this kind, biology has developed new tools. One of the latest is environmental DNA surveys. Animals don’t always present themselves to be studied, but they are constantly scattering their DNA about in the form of shed skin cells, excreted waste matter and even rotting carcasses.
This so-called eDNA will rat you out every time. It’s mostly used to confirm the presence of uncommon species that would be difficult or impossible to find by other means. Cryptid or not, they can hide, but they’ll be discovered all the same.
An eDNA study was in the news recently. Biologists studying Loch Ness (yes, looking for some kind of rational explanation for the famous monster) found large amounts of eel DNA. This lends some credence to the old hypothesis that Nessie is a large eel.
Of course, eDNA can’t prove when something isn’t there. You can’t prove a negative. Go ahead: Provide irrefutable evidence that there is no skunk ape. (While you’re at it, prove the Flying Spaghetti Monster didn’t create us with his Noodly Appendage.) I’ll wait.
And this is what true believers in various cryptids rely on. No one can prove it’s not out there, so it must be. A lack of evidence is no problem at all. In fact, the more scientists say it’s probably not (because science doesn’t work in absolutes), the more they say it definitely is.
It’s probably not shocking that a belief in cryptids is correlated with a belief in various conspiracy theories. There’s a certain mistrustful personality type that buys into both and refuses to trust anyone who claims authority, because of course they’re lying to you, because they don’t want you to know. And they’re all covering it up!
So pick your team. Is it going to be Team The Truth Is Out There, or Team Rational Thinking? It’s absolutely your choice. Just remember, whichever you select, the illuminati lizard people are watching.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. You can also follow him on Instagram @florida_is_wild.
Skunk ape (see also Bigfoot, sasquatch, yeti)
Description: A large hairy apelike creature between 7 and 14 feet tall, depending how drunk the individual claiming the sighting was at the time.
Location: The skunk ape is specific to Florida, but other versions have been reported all over the U.S. and in eastern Asia.
Origin: Possibly based on Gigantopithecus, an extinct primate from Southeast Asia that may have been up to 10 feet tall.
Status: Unproven and highly doubtful.
Jaguarundi
Description: A small (10 to 20 pounds) short-legged wild cat with small ears and generally rounded features. Unicolored; may be gray, reddish-brown or black.
Location: Native range coastal Mexico to Argentina.
Origin: From Wikipedia: Their presence in Florida is attributed to a writer from Chiefland who at some point imported the animals from their native habitat and released them near his hometown and in other locations across the state.”
Status: Unconfirmed by any physical evidence in Florida.
Chupacabra
Description: A large hairless humanoid with red eyes, noted for sucking the blood from livestock at night.
Location: Originally Puerto Rico; now across U.S. and Mexico.
Origin: Possibly dark-skinned dogs with mange. Today, frequent sightings of coyotes with mange keep the legend alive.
Status: As coyotes with mange, confirmed. As what was originally described, are you kidding?
Ivory-billed woodpecker
Description: The largest woodpecker in the American Southeast — about 25 percent larger than a pileated woodpecker. White bill is unmistakable.
Location: Old growth forests in southeastern U.S.
Origin: Many just believe these birds are too cool to be gone. Plus, if you squint a little, it’s easy to confuse a pileated woodpecker with an ivory-billed.
Status: Considered extinct. Many expeditions have tried and failed to produce any recordings or photographs.
Chessie
Description: A snakelike or eel-like sea serpent.
Location: Chesapeake Bay.
Origin: Very likely based on sightings of oarfish, a deep-sea species that sometimes becomes stranded in shallower waters.
Status: Unproven.
Kraken
Description: A huge ship-killing squid or octopus with many tentacles. In some stories, large enough to be mistaken for an island.
Location: Deep oceanic waters.
Origin: If you look at a giant squid through the eyes of a superstitious sailor, a kraken is exactly what you’ll see.
Status: Confirmed, though not as dramatic as early descriptions.
Mokele-mbembe
Description: A sauropod dinosaur (think Brontosaurus).
Location: The Congo River Basin in Africa.
Origin: Local legend, based on collective folk memory of large creatures such as rhinoceroses. The specific idea that it’s a dinosaur was first pitched by young-earth creationist ministers who liked the idea of Adam and Eve riding around on dinosaurs like the Flintstones.
Status: Unconfirmed.
Megalodon
Description: A giant shark, similar to a great white but from 50 to 150 feet long.
Location: The deep ocean.
Origin: The real Megalodon was a specialist predator of whales and may have grown up to 50 feet long. These fish died out about 3.5 million years ago, possibly due to a lack of suitable prey.
Status: Extinct, still due to a lack of suitable prey.
Jersey Devil
Description: A reptilian creature with a horse’s head and cloven hooves. Oh, and also wings, because why not.
Location: New Jersey.
Origin: Probably invented to keep people out of the dangerous Pine Barrens.
Status: No.
Mermaid
Description: Half-woman, half-fish.
Location: Tropical seas.
Origin: Probably sightings of manatees and dugongs. Don’t forget, the sailors who made these reports drank alcohol instead of water because water would make you sick.
Status: Manatees and dugongs do exist. They are not as pretty as the drunken and lonely sailors said they were.
Thylacine
Description: A wolf-like animal with tiger stripes.
Location: Australia and Tasmania.
Origin: This “marsupial tiger” was once relatively abundant but was persecuted as a chicken thief. Killed off in Australia by about the 1830s and in Tasmania by the 1930s.
Status: Almost certainly extinct, though some have suggested resurrection through cloning might be possible.
Giant goanna
Description: A giant dragon-like lizard. Depending on the teller, sizes range from 50 feet to several miles long.
Location: Australia.
Origin: Paleontologists have found bones of monitor lizards similar to but larger than today’s Komodo dragons. These animals are known to have grown to nearly 30 feet and possibly larger. Early Aborigines may have seen these lizards before they went extinct and passed down the stories as legends.
Status: Confirmed but extinct.
