I got the hard one out of the way first. I’d launched my little lake boat after supper one evening last week and had decided that I’d spend the remaining 90 minutes of daylight waving a fly rod for bluegill. I didn’t set out to catch a one-fly slam. I don’t even think the slam I caught is an officially recognized slam — but hey, it’s my game, so I get to make up my own rules.
I have a little 7.5-foot 3-weight flyrod, perfect for short casts in tight quarters on small, brush-clogged creeks and so lightweight that it’s almost effortless to cast it for hours. It’s also so small and whippy that landing modest-sized fish turns into a real battle. A hand-sized bluegill will bow it double, and anything larger is touch-and go. I usually fish a 4-pound tippet on this tiny rod, since anything stronger would be too much for the wispy rod to break anyway.
On the evening of my recent adventure I was using my favorite go-to fly: A bead-head woolly bugger in olive in about a No. 12. It’s a fly in which I am supremely confident, kind of like the freshwater fly equivalent of throwing a Beetle Spin on ultralight spinning tackle.
I’m not really sure what prey item the woolly bugger is supposed to imitate. To me, it just looks vaguely bug-like — but everything eats it. At least half the fish I catch on it take the fly on the initial drop before I’ve even moved it, which is why I favor the faster-sinking bead-head version of this well-known fly.
The bead-head fly is a bit heavy for a 3-weight rod, but the majority of the casts I make are pretty short, mostly in the 15- to 20-foot range, with very few ever approaching 30 feet. The little rod can manage chunking that heavy fly those short distances.
But back to that slamming evening. After about 10 minutes of casting to pockets in the heavy shoreline cover fringing a smallish creek, I caught a black crappie (also called a speckled perch or speck). I’ve never caught many specks on fly, and this one hit right up against the bank. Not a classic crappie scenario, but as they say, I’d rather be lucky than good.
The next fish came only a few casts later, but there was a problem: This fish had shoulders and could not be bullied by my little fly rod. Fortunately, it headed toward the center of the creek and fought in open water — a strategic mistake which allowed me to wear her down in a tough fight of about five minutes. I say “her” because it was a nice bass of around 2.5 pounds which appeared to be a spawned-out female.
The next fish was a scrappy Mayan cichlid taken on the same fly. When it was followed in short order by a stumpknocker (spotted sunfish, if you prefer), I had four consecutive fish of four different species in about 20 minutes. The one-fly streak almost ended at that point when I hung the fly in a clump of leather fern and broke the leader while trying to snap it free, but I saw where the fly was hung and was able to retrieve it.
After a quick re-tie I caught species number five — a bluegill, which was the species I’d set out to catch in the first place. Again, it’s better to be lucky than to be good.
So five fish of five species on a single fly in about 30 minutes. I don’t know if a crappie, bass, Mayan cichlid, stumpknocker, bluegill slam is really a thing, but I’m saying that it is. Maybe I’ll get a T-shirt made — that would remove all doubt.
I did catch a few more fish before hordes of mosquitoes chased me off the water at dark, but they were repeats of stumpknockers, bluegill and Mayans. I dragged the fly in front of a couple of gar in hopes of adding a sixth species to the slam, but could not get any of them interested. So I took my fly and went home, happy.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.