Many of the fishing techniques I discuss in my column work equally well for shorebound anglers, but there are some things that you just have to have a boat for. Trolling off the beaches is one of them. If you don’t have a boat, it’s time to get real friendly with someone who does — this is something you don’t want to miss out on.
It’s officially fall, and that means we’ll be seeing some things we haven’t over the summer. Our water is still plenty warm, but it’s cooled off just enough that we’re seeing some serious predatory action going on from a half-mile to 5 miles or so out in the Gulf.
There are lots and lots of baitfish out there — silversides, glass minnows, cigar minnows, threadfins, ballyhoo — and they’re getting wrecked by jacks, bonito, kingfish and some really nice Spanish mackerel.
These are not the little Spanish macks that we’ve seen off and on all summer. These fish are averaging 20 to 24 inches, with a fair sprinkling of even bigger ones.
Now you can get out there and drive yourself crazy trying to chase down the schools of bait, which are constantly on the move. If you want to drive yourself even crazier, you can try chasing down the schools of bonito, which seem to know you are after them and have a way of disappearing just when you were about to make a cast.
One way to catch fish without going nuts is to get in an area where there are some baitfish, shut off the engine and chum with whatever you can castnet or catch on a sabiki. You can either drift or anchor up — either can be very productive. Put out a couple live baits or stand ready to cast an artificial at fish that pop up near the boat. If you’re drifting along at a good clip, it’s almost like you’re trolling.
Of course, then there’s actually trolling, which is maybe the best way to go after these fish. Trolling works so well because you can cover a lot of water. There are huge numbers of fish out there right now, but they’re not really concentrated in any particular area. Pulling baits through as much water as possible is a great way to increase your chances of connecting with these scattered predators.
For the most part, trolling of this type is done with artificial lures. You can certainly use blue runners or small jacks if you want to target large kingfish, and trolled whitebait or sardines will catch bonito, Spanish and kings.
But it’s still just a bit early for kings, and rigging these baits is tricky, mostly because they have a strong tendency to spin as they’re pulled forward. If you really want to use natural baits, drifting is probably a better option.
There are a number of lures you can troll. Spoons, bucktail jigs, lipped plugs and trolling feathers all work. If you want a mixed bag of fish, drag spoons in the 3/4- to 1-ounce sizes or 14 series Bomber plugs. To target kingfish and the biggest Spanish, 16 or 17 series Bombers or Mann’s Stretch lures are ideal, since they’re too big for the smaller mouths.
Mackerel are toothy, and wire leader will reduce your cutoffs. It will also reduce the number of strikes you get, so some anglers prefer to use 60- or 80-pound monofilament leader. Either way, don’t neglect to use a quality ball bearing swivel when you’re fishing any type of lure besides a lipped plug — line twist can ruin your day.
And I said “ball bearing swivel” for a reason – if it doesn’t have ball bearings, it won’t spin. Trust me on this one.
You can choose spinning or conventional gear, preferably somewhere around 20-pound class. What’s more important is your line capacity. Be sure your reel has at least 200 yards of line, because otherwise you’re very much at risk of getting spooled when one of those 30-pound kings grabs your bait.
Rods that have a bit of flex are ideal for trolling, but there’s really no need to buy one if you don’t have one. In fact, for the bonito and Spanish, your flats tackle is plenty adequate.
The reason I suggest you use something a bit heavier is the kingfish. Smaller ones will be no problem, but when you hook into a big one you’ll have to chase it down if you’re using light tackle.
Speaking of tackle, it’s definitely a good idea to have a heavy rod rigged for sharks when you’re out there chasing mackerel. Although the reports of big sharks attacking the macks have been sparse so far, the chances of coming across blacktip sharks are pretty good, and there may also be bulls or even hammerheads showing up almost anywhere. A 5- to 10-foot shark is something you won’t catch unless you’re prepared for it.
With the fishing action as fast and furious as it’s been, catching mackerel and bonito off the beaches is ideal for not just serious anglers but also for a day on the water with the kids or grandkids. With fish constantly coming over the gunnels, you won’t have to worry about them getting bored. It’s the ideal way to get them hooked on fishing, and we all know that’s far from a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
